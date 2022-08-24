Queensland dad Jason Ross Allan Fourmile charged with the murder of his five-year-old son

<!–

A five-year-old boy was believed to have been abused for a long time before dying of his injuries at a hospital in North Queensland, police say, after his father was accused of using a ‘tool’ to subject his son to horrific torture.

The boy’s 24-year-old father, Jason Ross Allan Fourmile, has been charged with murder and his case was referred to Cairns Magistrate Court on Wednesday, where he was taken into custody.

The child was first taken to Yarrabah Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, August 16, before being flown to Townsville Hospital in critical condition.

Jason Ross Allan Fourmile (pictured), 24, faced the Cairns Magistrate Court on Wednesday

He passed away on Monday.

Police say there is evidence to suggest that the boy was assaulted over an extended period of time and that the injuries that caused his death occurred around August 16.

“Our message to the community would be that if you know that people are suffering from domestic violence, or if you know that excessive violence is being used on children for disciplinary purposes or otherwise, it is everyone’s duty to protect that child, ‘ Detective Inspector Kevin Goan said Wednesday.

The boy’s father has also been charged with grievous bodily harm, torture, assault involving bodily harm while armed and assault involving physical harm.

He is due to appear before the Yarrabah Magistrates Court on September 7.

Detective Inspector Goan said police will argue that evidence gathered so far suggests a number of assaults on the boy were committed over “an extended period of time”, including one involving a “tool”, the Cairns Post reported.

“The charge concerns the use of a tool, which we say caused significant injuries to the child,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the injuries that killed the boy are said to have been sustained on about August 16 of this year.

“They were confrontational for the detectives working on this case and confrontational for the family to deal with.”

Police declined to say what the alleged tool was.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14