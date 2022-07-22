Queensland couple caught having sex in courtroom foyer before the woman was due to face judge

A young couple was caught on camera having sex three times in a courtroom foyer while waiting for the woman to appear in front of a judge.

Shameka Julie Leeding, 19, of Queensland, was set to appear in an unrelated case before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on June 28, 2022, supported by her partner Jake James Quinn, 20.

Police prosecutor Cameron Francis, however, said the couple was instead captured by CCTV footage around 9:40 a.m. as they kissed “forcefully” before having sexual intercourse. the chronicle reported.

They were stopped twice by staff before moving on after the workers left the area.

Shameka Julie Leeding (pictured), 19, was caught having sex with her partner three times in the foyer of the Toowoomba Magistrates Court before appearing in court on June 28, 2022 for an unrelated case

Leeding was caught on CCTV lifting her skirt and sitting on partner Jake James Quinn (pictured), 20, rocking up and down

On the first occasion, Leeding was seen lifting her skirt and sitting on Quinn, bobbing up and down on his lap.

The pair quickly stopped what they were doing after being approached by security.

However, when the officer left them, they started again.

Mr Francis stated that Quinn uncovered herself and that Leeding adjusted her skirt as she sat on his lap.

They were interrupted again, but quickly rejoined for a third time after the staff left.

“For the third time, the pair were approached, again by security, and Leeding quickly stood and held out her arms in an attempt to block the guard’s view as Quinn tried to cover himself,” Francis said.

On Friday, the couple pleaded guilty to indecent acts anywhere the public has access (photo, Toowoomba Magistrates Court)

The couple then left the waiting area after sitting just 5 meters away from the audience.

The court was told that the couple could be easily identified by CCTV and that they were due to appear in court on June 30.

On Friday, the pair pleaded guilty to indecent acts anywhere the public has access to.

Attorney Nathan Bouchier said Quinn’s actions were “unplanned” and that the unemployed worker simply “didn’t think about” how inappropriate their actions were.

He claimed his client was looking for a full-time job, having previously completed a construction internship and two upcoming job interviews.

Leeding’s attorney Ryan McCullough said the only explanation for the couple’s behavior was that they had been overcome by the “exuberance of youth”.

Magistrate Clare Kelly said she had never heard of such an incident in a courthouse, describing the offense as “outrageous conduct.”

Ms. Kelly told the couple, “You have entered the public arena in a very disrespectful manner with a very private act.”

They were each sentenced to 60 hours of community service, with no convictions.