Queensland cop goes viral after helping 103-year-old woman up hill in wheelchair

An Australian police officer has gone viral for his ‘nice act’ after helping an elderly woman push her 103-year-old wheelchair-bound mother up a hill.

The Queensland police officer saw the 86-year-old woman trying to push her mother’s wheelchair up a ‘treacherous’ hill in Springwood, a suburb 22 km south of Brisbane.

Queensland police shared the heartwarming moment when a cop stopped to help an 86-year-old woman push her mother, who is 103-year-old and wheelchair-bound, up a hill in Springwood, 14 miles south of Brisbane

The Queensland Police Department (QPS) shared the heartwarming moment on its Facebook page on Monday, with the post receiving more than 28,400 likes.

“Police isn’t all about catching bad guys,” the caption read on Facebook.

“Sometimes it’s about helping an 85-year-old woman push her 103-year-old mother up a treacherous hill in Springwood.”

Facebook users were “proud” of the police officer and praised him for taking the time to help the women who had to go up the hill.

“That’s heartwarming, I don’t think officers are getting the recognition so many deserve. Beautiful act of kindness,” one user wrote.

“Fantastic to see, proud of our police, that they attend situations that most of us would run away from,” commented another user.

“To help an elderly person is another feather in their cap. Kindness is appreciated more than ever, when it is most needed.”

A third user exclaimed, “This is something that isn’t trained. This comes from compassion, dedication and thoughtfulness.”

Other users joked that the police officer actually caught two “bad guys” – a slang term used for a strong independent woman.

“What do you mean it’s not about catching bad guys?” Looks like you’ve spanked some bad guys there,” one user commented.

“They look like a bunch of bad guys to me,” another joked.

Facebook users were grateful for the post as it highlighted a lesson for all Australians: ‘Do one act of kindness every day’.