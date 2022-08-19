Queensland coastal town Maaroom under siege from growing mob of aggressive kangaroos
A growing mob of ‘evil’ kangaroos takes over a small Aussie town – attacking some residents and forcing others to carry large sticks when they go out for a walk
- Small town taken over as residents guard against crowds of kangaroos
- The Eastern Grays have multiplied and are becoming aggressive towards the locals
- The 220 inhabitants of Maaroom, Queensland, live in fear of the huge animals
- There have been multiple reports of collisions with kangaroos resulting in injuries
A quiet coast is besieged by an unlikely enemy, with locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos.
The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland’s Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements with them as they leave their homes in an effort to deter the aggressive ‘dandruff’.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officials have asked locals to stay away from the area’s huge eastern gray kangaroos after attacks last year.
In July, a 67-year-old Sunshine Coast woman was brutally attacked by a kangaroo while walking in Maaroom.
She was knocked over by the big roo before he started kicking her until a man stormed him with a stick. Then it turned its attention to him and chased the man away.
The woman was left in hospital with a broken femur, cuts and bite marks.
Kangaroos have taken over the small town of Maaroom on Queensland’s Fraser Coast thanks to a perfect combination of feeding and breeding conditions
Residents and visitors to the quiet coastal town have been attacked in a wave of kangaroo violence, spurred on by some locals who fed the ‘rose’.
In another attack in the city, a person sustained spinal injuries and his friend suffered multiple lacerations to the arm.
The kangaroo population is steadily growing in Maaroom and conservation authorities have had to remove several problem kangaroos.
“Residents are advised to keep their distance from the kangaroos, handle them with care and retreat if they approach,” said Frank Mills, manager at Southern Wildlife Operations.
Kangaroos have flooded public places in the city, with wildlife authorities warning residents and visitors to keep their distance
Mills also said the kangaroo population is invading the city after residents started feeding them. The animals also graze on grass that grows on the residents’ front lawns.
‘The kangaroos are moving from the nearby bushland to the residential area…’ said Mr Mills.
“During community meetings, we’ve been advised that some residents have fed the kangaroos, which could change the way the kangaroos interact with people.”
“They’ve multiplied because we provide a Sizzler smorgasbord for them,” local resident Mark Sidaway told ABC newssaying that conditions in La Nina over the past two years had seen the rose feast on fast-growing grass.
The population of the eastern gray kangaroo in Maaroom has grown, with the huge mammals becoming more fearless as they graze in the city
Maaroom caravan park (pictured) is full of the iconic native animals, but town residents are forced to carry sticks to ward off aggressive ‘dandruff’
He also said the feud between humans and the kangaroos had escalated with residents trying to defend themselves against the animals.
‘We were also informed that some residents are using gel blasters to move the kangaroos, while others are trying to run them over in their cars.
‘This kind of behavior is not only punishable, it causes stress for the animals and brings them into conflict with other residents, so we advise all residents of Maaroom that kangaroos can behave unpredictably and should stay away from them.’
Maaroom Caravan Park manager Karen Sutcliffe told ABC many people were afraid to walk out of their homes for fear of kangaroo attacks.
‘People now walk around with big sticks,
“I’ve been meaning to go fishing for an afternoon, but I won’t, in case a kangaroo catches me.
“They’re so fast you don’t know where they are.”
How to avoid violent kangaroos?
How To Reduce Interactions With Kangaroos:
– Do not feed any wildlife. It can make the animals dependent on people and increase the chance of aggressive behavior.
– Exclude them from your property with a suitable fence. Fences should be about 1.5 meters high and have a gate so that animals can easily leave if they enter the property.
– Increase coverage of other vegetation to reduce lawn size and grazing comfort.
– Deter them with blood and bone fertilizer, sonic deterrents, or motion-activated security lights that can discourage nighttime grazing.
How to prevent roo attacks:
– If you are approached by an aggressive kangaroo or wallaby, keep them at a safe distance so they cannot kick or scratch.
– Hold up a stick or branch, or stay behind a fence or tree.
– Turn to the side and protect the front of your body with your arms and keep your head as far away from the animal as possible to minimize the risk of scratching the face.
– If you can’t escape an attacking kangaroo or wallaby, curl up into a ball on the floor with your arm in front of your neck and call for help, try to roll away or crawl away to a safe place.
Sources: Queensland Department of Environment and Science: Fraser Coast Regional Council