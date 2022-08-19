Queensland coastal town Maaroom under siege from growing mob of aggressive kangaroos

<!–

A quiet coast is besieged by an unlikely enemy, with locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos.

The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland’s Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements with them as they leave their homes in an effort to deter the aggressive ‘dandruff’.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officials have asked locals to stay away from the area’s huge eastern gray kangaroos after attacks last year.

In July, a 67-year-old Sunshine Coast woman was brutally attacked by a kangaroo while walking in Maaroom.

She was knocked over by the big roo before he started kicking her until a man stormed him with a stick. Then it turned its attention to him and chased the man away.

The woman was left in hospital with a broken femur, cuts and bite marks.

Kangaroos have taken over the small town of Maaroom on Queensland’s Fraser Coast thanks to a perfect combination of feeding and breeding conditions

Residents and visitors to the quiet coastal town have been attacked in a wave of kangaroo violence, spurred on by some locals who fed the ‘rose’.

In another attack in the city, a person sustained spinal injuries and his friend suffered multiple lacerations to the arm.

The kangaroo population is steadily growing in Maaroom and conservation authorities have had to remove several problem kangaroos.

“Residents are advised to keep their distance from the kangaroos, handle them with care and retreat if they approach,” said Frank Mills, manager at Southern Wildlife Operations.

Kangaroos have flooded public places in the city, with wildlife authorities warning residents and visitors to keep their distance

Mills also said the kangaroo population is invading the city after residents started feeding them. The animals also graze on grass that grows on the residents’ front lawns.

‘The kangaroos are moving from the nearby bushland to the residential area…’ said Mr Mills.

“During community meetings, we’ve been advised that some residents have fed the kangaroos, which could change the way the kangaroos interact with people.”

“They’ve multiplied because we provide a Sizzler smorgasbord for them,” local resident Mark Sidaway told ABC newssaying that conditions in La Nina over the past two years had seen the rose feast on fast-growing grass.

The population of the eastern gray kangaroo in Maaroom has grown, with the huge mammals becoming more fearless as they graze in the city

Maaroom caravan park (pictured) is full of the iconic native animals, but town residents are forced to carry sticks to ward off aggressive ‘dandruff’

He also said the feud between humans and the kangaroos had escalated with residents trying to defend themselves against the animals.

‘We were also informed that some residents are using gel blasters to move the kangaroos, while others are trying to run them over in their cars.

‘This kind of behavior is not only punishable, it causes stress for the animals and brings them into conflict with other residents, so we advise all residents of Maaroom that kangaroos can behave unpredictably and should stay away from them.’

Maaroom Caravan Park manager Karen Sutcliffe told ABC many people were afraid to walk out of their homes for fear of kangaroo attacks.

‘People now walk around with big sticks,

“I’ve been meaning to go fishing for an afternoon, but I won’t, in case a kangaroo catches me.

“They’re so fast you don’t know where they are.”