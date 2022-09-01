Queensland child killer could be denied right to apply for parole under strict new laws

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Queensland murderer who spent life behind bars for slitting his cousin’s throat could be declared a restricted prisoner by authorities, denying him the right to request parole under tough new laws.

Alan William Craig was convicted and jailed after the 2006 murder of his two-year-old nephew Liam outside the family’s home in Yandaran, north of Bundaberg.

He was sentenced to life in prison after killing the toddler while sleeping in a parked car at a family party in March 2006.

Described as the strictest parole laws in the nation, the new rules passed in December aimed to limit undue trauma to victims’ families and the community caused by regular parole requests.

Under new parole laws introduced in December, the probation officer will consider declaring Craig a restricted prisoner. That statement blocks the child killer from applying for parole for up to 10 years, with no limit on the number of bans imposed.

Described as the strictest parole laws in the nation, the laws passed in December were designed to limit undue trauma to victims’ families and the community from regular parole applications.

The chairman of the probation commission has the liberty to declare that certain inmates – those sentenced to life imprisonment for multiple murders or for murdering a child – are not eligible for parole.

Corrective Services Secretary Mark Ryan said the laws are designed to target those who kill children and those who commit multiple murders.

“Those life sentences who have murdered a child or committed multiple murders have no right to expect to be paroled,” Ryan told parliament in December.

“Actually, they may never get parole.

“And under the law… they may never be able to request parole.”

The case will be heard on Friday.