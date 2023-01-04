Queensland becomes the last state in Australia to ban dogs from sitting in ute bins unrestrained

It’s part of a series of changes to the state’s Animal Care Act

It is now illegal for dogs to travel unbraked across Australia in cars and trailers after Queensland became the latest state to introduce the law.

The state government passed legislation last month banning the practice as part of a series of amendments to Queensland’s Animal Care and Protection Act.

Drivers caught with a dog unrestrained in their ute or trailer box can face fines of up to $8,625.

Queensland is the latest state in Australia to implement the rule after the government updated the state's Animal Care and Protection Act

People who see motorists driving around with dogs loose in their ute or trailer can report it to the RSPCA.

The government recommends keeping a dog in a large locked cage or tethering it to the vehicle while driving.

Farmers can leave dogs unrestrained in their cars or trailers if the dog helps them move livestock.

Other changes to the Animal Care Act include banning dog collars and giving animal welfare inspectors powers to intervene when an animal is found in distress.

The metal collars hurt dogs as a form of ‘punishment’ by tightening around their necks when pressure is applied.

The person holding the leash can pull the collar, squeezing the blunt teeth on the animal’s neck.

A new Animal Welfare Act was also introduced under the Act whereby if someone breaches their duty of care towards an animal resulting in death, severe disfigurement, severe disability, or prolonged suffering, they may be imprisoned.

Violators risk up to three years in prison or up to $287,500 in fines.

Other changes to the state's Animal Care Act include a ban on dog collars with prongs

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner reflected last month on sweeping changes to Queensland’s Animal Care Act, which hadn’t been updated since 2001.

“This follows the first major review of the law in 20 years and extensive community consultation with more than 2,300 Queenslanders,” he said.

“Queenslanders want animals to be better protected and people who break the rules to be appropriately punished, which is exactly what these updated laws provide.”

“Being able to love and keep pets such as dogs is an important part of many people’s lives and the people of Queensland want those pets to have strong protections,” Furner added.