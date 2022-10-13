Queens woman, 26, may have fallen to her death from Times Square rooftop bar accidentally

Horrified tourists visiting New York City watched from their hotel room as rescuers found and collected the body of a woman who plunged to death from a Times Square rooftop bar on the 54th floor.

The unidentified 26-year-old, believed to be from Hollis in Queens, fell from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric on Wednesday afternoon. Her death was initially reported as suicide, but the fall may have been accidental.

It is believed that the bar staff also unsuccessfully tried to grab the woman, just before she fell 27 floors and landed on a ledge of the skyscraper hotel.

Other eyewitnesses told police that the woman was seen “jumping” to her death around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was seen on the phone, climbing on a piece of furniture and then jumping over the edge of the terrace.

A couple, who were staying at the hotel across the street, told DailyMail.com that they witnessed the retrieval of the body after the woman fell to the 27th floor.

They saw rescuers covering the dead body with a white sheet before removing it from the balcony.

A shocking clip, filmed from their hotel room window, showed at least two people dealing with the situation at Hyatt Centric.

It is currently unclear whether she jumped from the rooftop bar or accidentally fell.

Among the guests with rooms in the hotel on Wednesday evening was a group of influencers and celebrities, who were staying in the building after a movie premiere in Times Square.

Foreign tourists at the hotel said last night they heard sirens outside their rooms after the tragedy.

But many residents of the four-star hotel told DailyMail.com they were unaware of what had happened on Wednesday.

Local residents said the street was cordoned off by ambulances and police cars in the evening as they responded to the ordeal.

A first responder is about to cover the woman’s body with a white sheet on the balcony of the hotel’s 27th floor

A couple, staying across the street from Hyatt Centric Times Square, watched the commotion from their room. A white sheet is seen over the corpse after the woman plunged into her death

The woman, 26, fell from Bar 54, crashed 27 flights and ended up on the balcony on the 27th floor (pictured)

The balcony where the woman, 26, died on Wednesday in Bar 54

Bystanders were shocked to see a woman jumping from a bar on the roof of Times Square. The 26-year-old landed on a balcony 27 floors below and was pronounced dead at the scene. Medical researchers watch woman’s body being removed

Shocked tourists saw the moment when the woman’s body was covered by a white sheet on the 27th floor of the building

Eyewitnesses told police the woman was seen ‘jumping’ to her death around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday

“High above the bright lights of Times Square,” the bar is described on the hotel’s website as New York City’s “tallest open-air hotel bar on the roof.”

A Hyatt employee told the New York Daily News: ‘She walked right past me and I thought nothing of it. She was a young girl with a bar reservation.’

Explaining what happened next, the worker added: ‘It is easy (to jump) because the tables and chairs are close to the glass.

‘She said nothing. Everyone came running and said, ‘She jumped! She jumped!’ At first I thought they were playing.

“The woman who was cleaning on the 27th floor heard the crash and found her body on the balcony,” the worker told the Daily News: “We’re lucky she didn’t end up on the sidewalk. It’s crazy.’

The horrific incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, before the bar had opened its doors.

According to the hotel’s website, Bar 54 is open from 4pm to midnight Sunday through Thursday.

Emergency services found the 26-year-old woman unconscious and unconscious on the balcony and she was… pronounced dead on the spot.

Her official cause of death will be determined by the city’s medical examiner.

The woman jumped from the rooftop bar on the 54th floor of Hyatt Centric in Times Square. Police have not said whether the woman was a guest at the hotel or frequented the bar. The bar was closed for the rest of the day yesterday, according to a hotel employee

Police say she fell 27 stories off the roof of Bar 54 and landed on the 27th floor balcony below. Pictured: the terrace of Bar 54

The horrific incident happened just before 3.30pm, with emergency services finding the 26-year-old woman unconscious and unconscious on the balcony. Pictured: Hyatt Centric hotel

She was unfortunately pronounced dead on the spot. Her official cause of death will be determined by the city’s medical examiner. Pictured: The exterior of Hyatt Centric

In a statement, Tom Blundell, General Manager of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, expressed condolences to the family and said the hotel is working closely with local authorities.

Police have not said whether the woman was a guest at the hotel or visited the bar, which requires reservations. Standard rooms at the Hyatt location cost over $600 per night.

Immerse yourself in breathtaking river-to-river views of the Chrysler Building and lower Manhattan from 54 floors up in the tallest open-air hotel rooftop bar in New York City,’ the hotel’s website reads.

“High above the bright lights of Times Square, Bar 54 is an unforgettable venue with a chic, intimate indoor space and a large outdoor terrace – perfect for enjoying delicious craft cocktails, fine wines and light gourmet dishes.”

According to a hotel employee, the bar was closed for the rest of yesterday.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed yesterday’s story of the events.

In a statement, Hyatt Hotels Corporation General Manager Tom Blundell said: “We are deeply saddened by the situation that has occurred at our hotel this afternoon and our thoughts are with the family of the person and those affected.

“We are working closely with local authorities and all inquiries should be directed to the New York Police Department.”

Police have yet to identify the woman who jumped 27 floors to her death on Wednesday from the highest rooftop bar in New York City

In a statement, Hyatt Hotels Corporation General Manager Tom Blundell said: “We are deeply saddened by the situation that has occurred at our hotel this afternoon and our thoughts are with the family of the person and those affected.