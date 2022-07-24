Queen’s Olympic skydiving stunt double faces jail sentence for attacking his girlfriend

The skydiver who jumped out of a plane in the famous Bond stunt during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics dressed as the Queen, faces jail for assaulting his girlfriend.

Gary Connery, 53, was convicted last week of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent by throwing his partner down a flight of stairs.

A Reading Crown Court jury deliberately acquitted him of GBH. The court heard Connery, from Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, bang Tanya Brass’ head against a railing on October 24, 2020, before pushing her down the stairs.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stone told the jurors: “This is a nasty allegation of domestic violence. The vast, vast majority of these things take place behind closed doors, behind curtains, away from prying eyes.

“You’ve heard some character witnesses speak of Mr. Connery in glowing terms. I have no doubt that he is a nice guy at work, in the pub, on the golf course.

“But none of the character umpires have said they’ve looked through the window while the defendant and Mrs. Brass are home alone, holding all the cards.”

The court heard how Ms. Brass had taken medication for bipolar personality disorder.

Connery claimed she tripped while trying to hit him on the stairs near their house, but jurors were told that when she landed at the bottom of the stairs, Connery said, “Instant karma.”

He later admitted to police that he made the comment.

Ms Brass also claimed that Connery grabbed her phone when she tried to call an ambulance. When the paramedics arrived, Connery claimed that Mrs. Brass had banged her head against a door, but the doctors told the court that the victim said Connery had pushed her.

Friends of Connery, who were nicknamed Birdman or Henley after jumping out of a plane without a parachute and landing on a pile of cardboard boxes, described him as calm and thoughtful.

In his famous stunt at the Olympics, the Queen went on a secret mission with James Bond, played by Daniel Craig. Wearing a salmon-colored dress similar to the Queen’s at the opening ceremony, Connery jumped from 800 ft above the stadium, setting his parachute at 500 ft.

Shortly after, the real queen entered the arena.

Connery spent months secretly training for the jump, landing on a nearby bridge.