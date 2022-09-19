Queen’s National Day of Mourning: Fury as NSW, ACT drivers are hit with FIVE days of double demerits

<!–

A decision to introduce double points on some Australian roads ahead of the Queen’s National Day of Mourning has been branded ‘heavy-handed’.

Double demerits will apply for five days from 12.00 on Wednesday 21 September to 11.59pm on Sunday 25 September for NSW and ACT roads.

NSW Roads Minister Natalie Ward said the declaration of the public holiday on Thursday by the Commonwealth automatically triggered the increase under NSW law.

Double demerits have been brought in from Wednesday to Sunday on NSW and ACT roads (file image)

DOUBLE BENEFIT ON THURSDAY NSW AND ACT: From 12.00 on Wednesday 21 September to 11.59 on Sunday 25 September. WA: Not Thursday, but from 12.01 Friday 23 September to 11.59 on Monday 26 September for the Queen’s birthday long weekend. QUEENSLAND: Double demerits apply year-round for a second offense within 12 months. VICTORIA, TASMANIA, SA AND NT: Does not have double disadvantages.

“It’s the normal course of action for bank holidays so close to the weekend,” Ms Ward told 2GB.

But host Ben Fordham questioned whether Australians being stung with tougher penalties on the roads was what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had in mind when he announced the day.

‘Why should they give double disadvantage on a day dedicated to honoring Queen Elizabeth II?’ Ben said.

“I’m not sure that’s what the Prime Minister meant when he said we should have a national day of mourning.

“That seems harsh to me.”

Motorists similarly lashed out on social media: ‘Why should a day of mourning bring double disadvantage? This is a money spinner.’ said a log.

Another said: ‘NSWGovt are opportunists with #doubledemerits’.

But Ms Ward argued the main priority was safety and ensuring everyone has a trouble-free long weekend.

She added that with school holidays starting on Monday, there will be an increase in cars on the roads from Thursday as people take extra long holidays.

“I recognize it’s a somber occasion, but it’s a public holiday like any other,” she said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national day of mourning for the Queen on Thursday