Queens housing 32% of migrants even though there are ‘not enough resources’

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so.

Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless Services.

‘It’s a powder keg in Queens at this point,’ said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Brooklyn will house the second-most, with 3,906 (26 percent), followed by Manhattan with 2,913 (20 percent), the Bronx with 2,587 (18 percent) and Staten Island with 589 (4 percent).

‘There are several crises. You have a recession coming. We have a lack of affordable housing, rising rents. We have food insecurity. This is a recipe for a social and economic disaster,’ Richards said.

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams warned each borough that ‘every community is going to see asylum-seekers’ and that the city ‘can’t give people a month heads-up’ before migrants are moved into the communities.

‘As the emergency comes, we have to make these on-the-ground moves and make sure that we deal with the crisis that’s in front of us,’ Adams said.

Migrants have been sent to local hotels – including Times Square-adjacent, $700-a-night Row NYC – and housing shelters.

Construction takes place of a new facility to house migrants on Randall’s Island

Construction takes place of a new facility to house migrants on Randalls Island, New York. 14 October 2022. The future ‘tent city’ is meant to house 500 migrants

Cot beds can be seen as construction takes place of a new facility to house migrants on Randalls Island, New York. 14 October 2022

The inside of one tent shows several cot beds adjacent each other, with included pillows and sheets

It is unknown how many tent-like structures will be constructed

The Randall’s Island project follows a failed Brooklyn tent-city idea that was scrapped because of flooding

Restroom and shower facilities can be seen at the new Randall’s Island project

According to the New York Post, some Staten Island-based migrants are staying at the Staten Island Inn, a Holiday Inn and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott.

The Staten Island Inn is currently fully booked.

In Queens, Richards said the borough does not have ‘enough bilingual teachers and or mental health counselors’ to support incoming migrant families.

‘It’s beyond ridiculous,’ he said. ‘We open our arms to everyone, but we definitely need resources.’

Adams declared a state of emergency over the crisis and has said the Big Apple needed $1 billion in federal funding to deal with the influx of people.

Desperate for solutions to the crisis, a frantic Mayor Adams has even suggested renting out cruise ships for temporary housing of the city’s newest residents until their immigration situations are sorted.

The city is currently building a ‘tent city’ on Randall’s Island, which is expected to house 500.

Hundreds – if not thousands – of asylum seekers will be moved to chic rooms such as this one

A recent influx of migrants conflates with an ongoing homeless shelter crisis within the city.

New York City reported a 31 percent increase in its homeless shelter population between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, according to data released by the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

‘The surge in the city’s homeless shelter population is straining shelter capacity and is projected to surpass its previous peak of 61,415,’ the data reads.

An estimated 60,008 were counted living in city’s homeless shelters as of September 30.

‘A plan was developed to build new, “purpose-built,” nonprofit-operated shelters; however, many of these were put on hold during the pandemic and in the transition to the Adams administration,’ reads the comptroller’s most recent report.

‘As the number of homeless people has surged in recent months, the city has utilized emergency procurement to open 42 new shelter locations, many of them hotels.’

Paying for a single adult in a shelter costs the city an average of $136 per night, while an adult family costs $172 and $188 for a family with children.

‘Rising rents are likely to both increase the need for shelter, as struggling New Yorkers are unable to find affordable housing, and increase the of cost providing shelter, as the City must find more housing in a tight market,’ it continues.

In the last 12 months, New York City rent has risen by 19 percent on average.

Rent in Queens, the borough to receive the largest number of migrants, has increased just under 14 percent in the last year. Manhattan’s rent has risen the most of the five boroughs, jumping 20 percent.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged the Biden administration to ‘take ownership’ of the migrant crisis

Nearly 2,000 asylum seekers from Latin America arrived in New York City over the weekend.

It’s estimated that over 700,000 undocumented immigrants live in the city.

For the first time ever, Customs and Border Patrol reported 2.15 million migrant encounters from October 2021 to August 2022. That figure has never broken two million for an entire fiscal year.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul went after the Biden administration for ‘failing to take ownership’ of the migrant crisis that now has stretched all the way to New York City.

‘We really are looking for a federal response to this – to take ownership of a crisis and we’ll be there to help, but this belongs to the federal government,’ Hochul said.

‘We want the federal government to see that this is a humanitarian crisis.’

Hochul’s gubernatorial opponent, GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, said New York must end its cushy policies toward migrants.

‘There are sanctuary state policies that New York has that should be ended. We saw it with the creation of a multi-billion dollar Excluded Workers Fund that was created. They raise taxes in order to pay for it,’ Zeldin said.

Over the Covid-19 pandemic, New York set up the Excluded Workers Fund, which doled out more than $2 billion to undocumented immigrants who were not eligible for other pandemic assistance.

‘There’s a Green Light Law that is in place that prevents federal law enforcement from being able to get access to DMV records,’ Zeldin added.

In April, Hochul herself signed a bill allowing senior illegal immigrants to apply for Medicaid.

‘There was just an expansion of all Medicaid, where they’re now providing additional tax dollars to people who aren’t legally here,’ Zeldin continued.

After several failed courses of action to quell the burden on the city’s shelter system – such as a planned tent city in The Bronx that was scrapped due to flooding and a proposed facility on Randall’s Island that also never materialized – Adams revealed Wednesday that he and his team had gone back to the drawing board.

Meanwhile, more and more busses continue to arrive to the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal each day – bringing with them hundreds of tired, huddled men, women, and children at a time.

‘As the numbers of asylum seekers entering New York City continues to increase without an end in sight, the city’s family-focused Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will soon open to serve families with children and provide them with the care and compassion they deserve,’ Adams said of the revived Row plan.

Adams, who has been engaged in a very public war of words with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the unsanctioned arrivals, added that ‘this is not an everyday homelessness crisis.’

‘These humanitarian emergency response centers will take on a multitude of looks with the similarities that they will all help triage and provide immediate support to arriving asylum seekers.’

New York officials have also accused Abbott of placing bar codes on record numbers of migrants being bused into the Big Apple

Adams and Abbott, 64, have been locked in a bitter feud over the mass migration, which has seen Abbott spend upward of $14 million sending tens of thousands of migrants to cities including Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago – all self-proclaimed sanctuary cities.

The maneuver is an apparent political statement about the rising number of migrants at the Texas border.

Abbott and other Texas officials have been criticized by Adams and others for not providing notice about bus arrivals and have been accused of using the asylum seekers as pawns for his own political ends.

New York officials have also accused Abbott of placing bar codes on record numbers of migrants being bused into the Big Apple, calling the move an intimidation tactic amid a growing feud between the states over asylum seekers.

Earlier this week, Abbott acknowledged an email from Adams’ office – after asserting for months that the mayor had yet to reach out to him – but said that an invitation remained open for the mayor to visit the southern border.

Adams has also claimed that if officials in Texas and Arizona, where the majority of migrants are being bused from, had first reached out to New York to coordinate a plan, the city would’ve been able to allocate a budget to help the migrants.

‘But we didn’t get the support and information we asked for, and now, New York City is being forced to bear far more than its share of this national crisis,’ Adams chided.

‘Our right to shelter laws, our social services, and our values are being exploited by others for political gain.’

The Democrat-run city of El Paso in Texas has been bussing migrants north to cities such as Chicago and New York

Migrants wait to be bused out of El Paso

The federal government has been releasing hundreds of migrants onto the streets of El Paso

El Paso, which sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico, has bused roughly 7,000 migrants to New York City since late August and sent more than 1,800 to Chicago, a city-run effort that far exceeds the more ad-hoc transportation of the past.

Abbott has bused more than 3,000 migrants to New York City and more than 900 to Chicago as part of a high-profile campaign to put a spotlight on the record crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas and Arizona combined have also bused over 10,000 migrants to Washington, D.C.

However, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the city’s program is ‘completely different’ than the other busing efforts and that they seek to ‘treat people with respect.’

The city’s busing effort has received less attention than Abbott’s program, who is seeking a third term in Nov. 8 midterm elections.