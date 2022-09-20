Queen’s head groom, 72, voices pride at taking the monarch’s favourite horse to ‘say goodbye’

<!–

Queen Elizabeth’s groom Terry Pendry has revealed his pride and honor by taking Her Majesty Emma’s favorite horse to bid her farewell one last time at Windsor Castle.

In touching scenes broadcast around the world, 24-year-old Emma stepped out to greet the Monarch for the last time when the royal hearse arrived in Windsor yesterday.

Mr. Pendry was seen bowing his head holding Emma as the hearse with the Queen passed by. He had put on a headscarf on the saddle, as Her Majesty seldom wore a riding cap.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Mr Pendry, 72, who has been a head groomer in Windsor for 28 years and regularly rode with the Queen, revealed how she had ridden Highland Fell Emma last July.

Terry Pendry, Queen Elizabeth’s groom, took Her Majesty Emma’s favorite horse yesterday to pay their respects. He revealed that the Queen went horseback riding in July

Emma, ​​the monarch’s fallen pony, stands as the ceremonial procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Windsor Castle

Terry Pendry bowed his head respectfully as the Queen’s body arrived in Windsor for her Committal Service, with Emma standing silently beside him

The Queen rides Emma at a trot around Windsor with Terry Pendry in happier times

Mr Pendry revealed that the Queen last went horse riding in July, just two days before going to Balmoral. left

Emma was surrounded by the Queen’s staff, some of them wearing the medals they received earlier this year for her platinum anniversary

Horses were one of the Queen’s favorite hobbies, although she would never wear a riding helmet

Mr Pendry, who attended the service at St George’s Chapel and lives on the estate, said: ‘It was an honor and a privilege to have Emma with me to bid Her Majesty one last time.

“The Queen adored Emma and has ridden her for over 20 years, so it was only right that she should have been there, and she behaved impeccably.

“I think she probably had some sort of sixth sense that Her Majesty wouldn’t ride her again and she showed her pride by standing there so respectfully.”

He continued: ‘The Queen always rode with a white sheepskin saddle, it was her favorite, so I made sure Emma had that on too.

“Then, for the finishing touch, I put Her Majesty’s Hermes kerchief on the saddle. It was her favorite and had the horses and carriages printed on it.

Less is more if you ask me. I could have put on her riding crop and gloves, but I thought the headscarf was just perfect.’

Mr Pendry said: ‘I have been riding with the Queen for years and the last time she sat on Emma was on 18th July – two days before she left for Balmoral.

The Queen rode Emma in Windsor in 2015. Mr Pendry said Her Majesty always rode a white sheepskin saddle

Queen Elizabeth II and Terry Pendry enjoy a ride around the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2007

“It’s a memory I’ll never forget, and I’m telling you something, the Queen may have been weak as any 96-year-old, but she was still as sharp as anything, she was crystal clear.”

“I was by her side and there was no indication that anything was wrong with her. The Queen was an incredible lady who selflessly devoted herself to the service of this country and the commonwealth.

“It has been a privilege for me to have been a faithful servant of the Queen and I hope to continue my work for the King and there is still much work to be done.”

Mr Pendry, who received the LVO and BEM for his services, added: ‘I am sorry to say that I don’t think we will ever see anyone like the Queen again and there are no words to express how much I will to miss. hair.

“All I can say as a faithful servant of many years is ‘God bless her and God Save The King.’ The past few days have been very traumatic, but now we just have to move on and get on with our work.

“I’m so glad Emma and I got to say goodbye in Windsor, where Her Majesty loved riding her horses.”