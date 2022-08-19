Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, earns £6.83 working summer job at a garden centre

The Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has been working in a garden center for nearly minimum wage this summer.

The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex has been earning £6.63 an hour this summer since finishing her A-levels in June and working several days a week – despite working in a £30 million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey lived.

She confirmed her place at St Andrews University after receiving her A-level results, Buckingham Palace announced today. She is going to study English at the Scottish University.

Lady Louise is said to have helped at the cash register, greeting customers, pruning and potting plants in the garden center.

One customer said: ‘I knew the cost of living crisis was bad, but I never thought I’d ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden center,’ she said. The sun.

The Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has been working in a garden center for nearly minimum wage this summer (pictured at the Commonwealth Games)

Another who was served by the royal said: ‘I couldn’t believe it was Lady Louise, I had to look twice.

‘She is a very humble and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to love the work.

“You’d never think the Queen’s granddaughter would play a part behind a cash register.”

Another customer added: ‘The staff seemed to adore her. You don’t buy your begonias from a royal every day.’

Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine told the publication, “Isn’t it wonderful that the Queen’s granddaughter rolled up her sleeves and got her hands dirty with a summer job before going to college — just like any other normal teenager.”

Lady Louise studied English, History, Politics and Drama at AS level at her school in Ascot, near the family’s home in Bagshot Park.

It is not known which subjects she took at A level and which grades she obtained.

The schoolgirl was among thousands of students affected when AS-level exams were canceled last year.

Tens of thousands of British students fought for a university place through Clearing today – after the A grades they received were lower than the past two years, but remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Some 20,360 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland found out today, based on exam results, that they were not placed and therefore eligible for Clearing.

The Queen’s 18-year-old granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex made £6.63 an hour this summer since finishing her A-levels in June and worked several days a week – despite being in a mansion of £30 million in Bagshot Park, Surrey. In the picture with the queen when she was young

Next chapter: Lady Louise, 18, the daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, will read English at the University of St Andrews after receiving her A-level results today, Buckingham Palace announced. Pictured, with her mother at the Platinum Jubilee

This total was 46 percent higher than the figure of 13,930 in 2021 – when students were assessed by teachers – but lower than the latest pre-pandemic figure of 24,260 in 2019.

Lady Louise was one of those lucky enough to get a seat and will be joining Freshers in St Andrews this fall.

The teen has a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and is taking on an increasing public role within the royal family.

She starred in Trooping the Color at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration before making her appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace next to the Queen.

The 18-year-old recently joined her parents and brother James, Viscount Severn, 14, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

An avid equestrian, Lady Louise has inherited her love of carriage rides from her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who personally taught her the sport.

Royal family tree: Lady Louise follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as she goes on to study English at St Andrews University, pictured in stock image

She rides on a competitive basis and will undoubtedly want to continue her hobby through university.

Many St. Andrews students live in dorms. William and Kate both lived in St Salvator’s, known as Sallies, where they met as friends before the romance blossomed.

They both initially enrolled to study art history, but William later switched to geography.

The couple made their relationship public shortly before their graduation.

Lady Louise Windsor attends the England v India hockey match at the University of Birmingham, Selly Oak during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to campus last year to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

Earlier this month, Lady Louise Windsor greeted her cousin-in-law Kate Middleton with a double kiss on the cheek during the Commonwealth Games.

Lady Louise wore a white shirt, floral skirt and tan leather handbag as she greeted the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham, where the games are held.

Wearing her dark brown locks down and in curls, Kate, 40, greeted James, Viscount Severn, 14, Sophie Wessex, 57, Lady Louise Windsor, and Prince Edward, 58, as she shuffled into the stands.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, hugged Lady Louise Windsor, 18, as she arrived at the Aquatics Center

Kate spoke to Sophie Wessex and the rest of the family as she hugged them on arrival in the men’s 1500m freestyle

James, Viscount Severn, made another rare appearance with his family when he watched the athletics at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today

James and Lady Louise joined the rest of the family for the Queen’s Jubilee celebration earlier this year, but have grown up largely out of the limelight.

Attending the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 1, Lady Louise was the epitome of elegance in a £985 dress borrowed from her mother.

The royal looked beautiful in a pink and blue dress at the event and wore a Peter Pilotto dress from her mother’s wardrobe, while James and Sophie showed emotional reactions as they watched the action.

The Queen’s grandson, 14, was accompanied by his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, as well as his 18-year-old sister, Lady Louise Windsor.

James and Lady Louise joined the rest of the family for the Queen’s Jubilee celebration earlier this year, but have largely grown up out of the limelight