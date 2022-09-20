Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey was watched by average audience of 26.2million across all TV

The Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey had an average TV audience of 26.2 million people across a range of UK networks including the BBC, ITV and Sky,

The broadcast to Her Majesty could well be the most watched moment in TV history, according to figures released by research organization Barb.

Her Majesty’s broadcast on Monday followed her record 70 years as Commonwealth Head of State and was broadcast simultaneously on a range of networks, including BBC One, BBC Two and BBC News; ITV along with ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4; and Sky News and Sky Sports.

King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex following behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin with the Imperial Crown resting on it, worn by porters on departure from Westminster Abbey

The Grenadier Guards seamlessly transferred the Queen’s coffin yesterday and moved it safely to every point in the funeral and procession

Figures are still being compiled, but it is expected to overshadow any other live television in history at some point.

Prior to the milestone, industry experts had predicted that as many as 4.1 billion viewers would listen to the broadcast.

This would break the previous record of 3.5 billion people reportedly watching boxing great Muhammad Ali open the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

If their predictions are correct, the Queen’s state funeral would eclipse all other broadcasting records – including the Live8 concerts in 2005, the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Sydney in 2010, and the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

Carolina Beltramo, TV analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, said: “The love and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II around the world is so great that her funeral is destined to become the biggest live TV event in history.

‘Generations of people around the world will not have lived the last time pomp was seen on this scale.

“While it is a sad event, they can be forgiven for being captivated by a spectacle that reverberates through history. For that reason alone, they will be drawn to witness the dawning of this new age with their billions.

“By contrast, an estimated 2.5 billion people watched the service for Diana, Princess of Wales 25 years ago, with 31 million Britons tuning in.”

The patient team of eight Grenadier Guards advanced up the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor and were followed by members of the Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket is carried by proper porters as they leave the state funeral held at Westminster Abbey yesterday

A sea of ​​people, with flags and bunting, line the route to Windsor as Her Majesty made her last journey on Monday afternoon

Millions of mourners gathered at Westminster and Buckingham Palace to witness the Queen’s funeral, with people flying from far corners of the globe to be part of the commemorations.

And countless more lined the roads from London to Windsor, where Her Majesty was eventually buried, with lines six or seven deep depicted during the Queen’s last 35-mile journey from Wellington Arch to St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest. next to her husband, father, mother and sister in the royal crypt

More than 4,000 servicemen were involved in the Queen’s state funeral, which ended in St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, pictured above.

2010/11: Over 1.1 billion people watched Sydney’s epic New Year’s Eve fireworks

1996: An estimated 3.5 billion people watched as boxing icon Muhammad Ali lit the Olympic beacon and opened the Atlanta Games

1985: Over 1.9 billion people watched as the late Freddie Mercury stunned the audience at Wembley for their iconic Live Aid show

The number of those who tuned in to witness Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 is thought to have eclipsed what was watched by about a billion people.

And on Tuesday, the government revealed that as many as 250,000 lined up to pay their respects to the Queen as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

The momentous occasion was Britain’s first state funeral since that of wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill on January 24, 1965.

Today Queen Elizabeth II lies in peace forever in the Royal Vault under St. George’s Chapel with her husband, father, mother and sister.

She is the 12th British monarch to be buried in Windsor and has chosen to be with her family according to the ‘Us Four’ principle pursued by her father George VI.

He repeatedly told his daughter that after his brother’s abdication, a happy and united royal family was the most important thing in life after the duties of a monarch.

It came after a very symbolic and moving public moment when the queen’s crown, orb and scepter were removed from her casket so that she could descend ‘like a simple Christian soul’ into her grave beneath St George’s Chapel Windsor.

Her Majesty was carried by eight soldiers of the Grenadier Guards of the 1st Battalion who lifted and set down the Queen’s lead-lined coffin no less than 10 times on her journey from Westminster Hall to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she stands peacefully today. is.