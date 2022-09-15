Queen’s funeral TV times and public holiday date in Australia

The Queen’s Funeral will be broadcast on several free channels in Australia on Monday, September 19 at 8pm AEST.

More than 2,000 dignitaries, including those from Australia and the rest of the Commonwealth, will descend on Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to the monarch after 70 years on the throne and to mark the end of 10 days of mourning.

Australians will be able to see all the splendor live on mainstream channels including Channels Seven, Nine and ABC.

Here’s Daily Mail Australia’s guide to where to catch the ongoing coverage, what personalities anchor each broadcast and why Australia doesn’t get a public holiday until three days after Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest.

Seven News, Nine News and ABC will broadcast the event live on Monday (pictured, left to right, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and the Earl of Wessex follow the party bearer carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday)

ABC

You can follow the procession on ABC TV and ABC iView or listen to the coverage on ABC News Radio.

You can also tune into the ABC Listen app.

Channel 7

The Seven Network will be reporting on the event from 7pm after the nightly news.

It is expected to continue well into the night with the Sunrise team following the next morning, most likely from Buckingham Palace.

A spokeswoman for Seven told Daily Mail Australia that the network will feature a range of personalities on the funeral, including David Koch, Natalie Barr, Edwina Bartholomew, Michael Usher, Hugh Whitfield and Bianca Stone.

An extensive team of expert British royal commentators will also take part in the broadcast.

The Seven Network will have a range of personalities in London covering the funeral, including David Koch and Natalie Barr (pictured)

Channel 9

Viewers can tune in to the Nine Network from 11:30 a.m., nearly nine hours before the service begins.

The report will then be provided by Georgie Gardner and Tom Steinfort until 2.30 pm.

After that, Tracy Grimshaw, Peter Overton, Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon will host later in the evening and in the morning.

Network Nine’s Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon (pictured) will perform Monday night and into the morning

The Nine Network will begin reporting on the event as early as 11:30 a.m. Monday, nearly nine hours before the service begins (pictured, Prince Harry and Meghan are trailing Prince William and Kate at the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday)

What will you see?

The event kicks off with the Queen’s coffin being taken to Westminster Abbey in central London on Monday, where the state funeral will take place at 11am UK time (8pm AEST).

It then travels in a convoy to Wellington Arch and then Windsor before arriving via the Long Walk at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

A service will be held at 4pm (1am AEST) before the Queen’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault on the property.

This is where her late husband, Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh, was buried last year and where other relatives lie.

Prince Phillip’s remains are expected to be moved to next to the Queen in the King George VI Memorial Chapel on the same site.

The Queen’s coffin will travel in a convoy to Wellington Arch (pictured) from Westminster Abbey in London

It then continues to Windsor before arriving via the Long Walk at St. George’s Chapel (pictured), Windsor Castle

Why Australia’s public holiday comes after the funeral

Australia’s public holiday will come three days after the Queen’s funeral – contrary to what many would expect (pictured, the Queen waves to onlookers in Bourke, NSW in 2000)

Australia’s public holiday comes three days after the Queen’s funeral, contrary to what many would expect.

In the UK, the funeral will take place on a public holiday, while in Australia it will take place on September 22, a Thursday and the day before Melbourne’s AFL Grand FINal Public Holiday.

This is because the Prime Minister and Governor General must be back in the country before the holiday to attend commemorative events in Canberra.

They will be in London for the funeral, so it will take them a few days to get home.

“(It is) because of protocols that have been in place for decades have indicated that National Day of Remembrance should be the day after the Governor General (David Hurley) and myself return from London,” explained Mr Albanese.

“These are not things that were introduced under my premiership, this has worked out over many, many years.”

