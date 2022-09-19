Queen’s funeral: Prince William and Prince Harry are seen together

Prince William and Prince Harry walked together behind the Queen’s coffin today as it was carried by the military carrying party to Westminster Abbey for her state funeral.

The brothers, who once again put their feud aside for a united front to remember their late grandmother, will then be joined by their respective wives – as well as two of William’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla walk directly behind the Queen’s coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Also in the party will be William and Kate. George and Charlotte walk side by side in formation with their parents, followed by their aunt and uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family.

The royal family was among 2,000 people who gathered for the funeral, ahead of a dedicated service at Windsor Castle. The service follows the Queen’s witness period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6:30 am.

The day marks the culmination of the largest security operation the UK has ever seen, surpassing the operation for the Platinum Jubilee weekend and the 2012 London Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers a day.

King Charles III walks to Westminster Abbey this morning for Prince William and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey

Prince Harry stands as other members of the royal family salute the Queen’s state funeral this morning

Members of the Royal Family watch as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is placed on a carriage this morning

Prince William and Prince Harry stand side by side this morning on the day of the Queen’s state funeral

Princes William and Harry walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey today

Members of the Royal Family walk behind the Queen’s coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey today

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the Queen’s coffin in Westminster today

The Queen’s coffin was carried in a large military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for burial at 11 a.m.

Prior to the service, led by the Reverend David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, the tenor bell will ring every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, members of European royal families and key figures from public life have gathered in the abbey.

But due to the invasion of Ukraine, no invitations were sent to Russia and Belarus, while Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Myanmar’s military junta and Syrian Bashar Assad were also excluded.

The Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, will play the traditional lament Sleep, Dearie, Sleep after The Last Post, two minutes of silence, Reveille and the national anthem.

During the service, the King and Queen Consort are seated in the ornate Canada Club seats, with Camilla next to the Princess Royal, then Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, then the Duke of York and then the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the front row of the southern lantern.

Prince William and Prince Harry, behind King Charles III outside Westminster Hall for the state funeral this morning

Prince William and Prince Harry, behind King Charles III outside Westminster Hall for the state funeral this morning

Prince William and Prince Harry, behind King Charles III outside Westminster Hall for the state funeral this morning

Across the aisle are the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, then Peter Phillips and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Immediately behind the king will be the Duke of Sussex with the Duchess of Sussex behind Camilla. Meghan will sit next to Princess Beatrice.

US President Joe Biden will be 14 rows back on the south transept behind the Polish leader and in front of the Czech Republic. The First Lady will be standing next to the representative from Switzerland.

Other heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, were also at the abbey, while leading British politicians including Prime Minister Liz Truss, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May were among those to take their seats.

The funeral will be broadcast live in around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals across the UK, and on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.

At 12:15 pm the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey this morning with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the state funeral

Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey this morning with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the state funeral

The Princess of Wales arrives this morning ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey today

The hearse will then travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised engagement will take place at St George’s Chapel at 4pm.

The Dean of Windsor will lead the service, with prayers from the Rector of Sandringham, the Secretary of State for Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.

The choir of the chapel will sing and after the penultimate hymn, the imperial state crown, orb and scepter from the queen’s casket will be moved to the altar.

After the final hymn, the King will place the Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier Guards on the chest, while the Lord Chamberlain breaks his wand and places it on the chest.

The Dean of Windsor will say a psalm and hymn as the queen’s coffin is lowered into the royal vault.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey this morning for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walks outside Westminster Abbey today on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey this morning for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

After this, the Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will give the blessing before the congregation sings the national anthem.

Before the service, Mr. Welby said, “We come together to give thanks for a long life lived in the service of her people and her savior, Jesus Christ.”

Later in the evening there will be a private funeral with senior members of the Royal Family, where the Queen will be reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex to the main chapel where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the royal vault to the memorial chapel to join that of the queen.