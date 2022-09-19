Queen’s funeral LIVE: Latest news as state funeral is held at Westminster Abbey in London
Queen’s Funeral LIVE: Up to two million mourners are expected in London today to watch Her Majesty’s coffin transported from the rigged in Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey before making her final journey to rest at Windsor Castle
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Follow MailOnline’s live blog for updates throughout today as a state funeral is being held for the Queen at Westminster Abbey before a capture service at Windsor Castle: