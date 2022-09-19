Queen’s funeral: Kate Middleton cuts a sombre figure as she arrives at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales looked radiant as she arrived at the Queen’s funeral with her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate, 40, opted for an elegant black ensemble as she joined senior members of the royal family to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

In a touching tribute to the Queen, the Princess chose to wear a three-strand pearl necklace that was part of Her Majesty’s personal jewelery collection. She completed the look with a pair of Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings.

The royal mother-of-two arrived at Westminster Abbey hand-in-hand with her daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, who will walk behind their great-grandmother’s coffin with her brother.

It was announced that Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will join their parents at the funeral to say goodbye to their much-loved Gan Gan.

The couple are believed to have bought the second in line after senior palace advisers considered allowing him to attend the state funeral because of the strong symbolic message it sends.

At the age of nine, and having overcome the daunting prospect of starting a new school, George is now second in line to the throne.

With this in mind, aides have suggested it would be good for the public to see the young prince – who affectionately called the Queen ‘Gan Gan’ – is the future of the monarchy.

It comes after they turned up at the funeral of Prince Philip, their great-grandfather, last year and will give them a chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty, who they affectionately called ‘Gan Gan’.

This is the first time any of Wales’ children have been seen in public since her death.

It’s been an extremely busy period for Kate, who has publicly supported her husband Prince William and no doubt helped her children adjust to life without their Gan-Gan.

The death of their great-grandmother the Queen will be a heavy blow to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis as they and their parents begin a new life at Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle – where Her Majesty spent most of the year.

Two of the late Queen’s other great-grandchildren, Mia and Lena Tindall, were at Westminster Hall on Friday for her lying in state. They were in the gallery with their parents Zara and Mike Tindall when their grandmother, Princess Anne, took her place with her three brothers for a silent vigil by the Queen’s casket.

Kate and the Queen shared a special relationship, often seen in public together, with the Princess of Wales impressing the monarch for her ‘down-to-earth attitude’.

In May, Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton said the Queen was spending time nurturing the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after ‘making mistakes with Charles and Diana’,

“The thing about Kate is that the Queen was impressed that she loved and loved William for himself, not for his title.”

‘She spends much more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana. It’s pretty clear she wasn’t going to make that mistake again.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on the day of the state funeral and burial of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

A long line of mourners enter Britain’s most important church

The congregation was in place several hours before the Queen’s coffin arrived

‘Everything that happened in [Kate and William’s] the relationship was quite strategic, quite thought out, after a period.

He added: “Initially, no one in the royal household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for some time after they graduated, like most college romances that disintegrate under the intense scrutiny of jobs and geography.”

Hundreds of thousands of Britons have been queuing to see the Queen lie in state this week as the official period of mourning ends today.

Successful people waited for up to thirty hours to pay their respects as people from all over the world sent their condolences to the longest-serving head of state.

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth including Australia, New Zealand and Canada will join the firm in mourning today, as well as monarchs from across Europe and the world.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrive at Westminster Abbey this morning

Former Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May arrive at Westminster Abbey for the service this morning

Former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha outside Westminster Abbey this morning

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey today

Princess Alexandra, The Honorable Lady Ogilvy arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral this morning

Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma – who was friends with the Queen and Prince Philip – at the Abbey

The Queen’s state funeral today will end with a two-minute national silence in a ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’ before she is laid to rest next to her late husband.

Police have also been given a banning zone order across London today, which will follow 10 days of mourning.

As well as thousands of uniformed Metropolitan Police bobbies being called into action, plainclothes officers will also mingle among the crowds to monitor any threats.

It is expected that other forces will be asked to provide officers under ‘mutual aid’.

The Queen’s coffin was today carried from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage and then placed outside the north door of the building.

The procession then made its way from New Palace Yard through Parliament Square, the Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 7pm.

: A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on 19 September

Representatives of the British military at Westminster Abbey today, on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

After the State Funeral Service ends at noon, the coffin will be placed on the State Armory outside the Abbey.

At 12.15 the procession leaves for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route will run from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way

At Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1pm. 13.00 prior to the journey to Windsor.

It will then travel from central London to Windsor on a route that has not been announced by the palace. When the hearse arrives at Windsor, the procession will begin just after 1 p.m. 15 at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The State hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed and in place, at Shaw Farm Gate before traveling to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession stops at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in the Horseshoe Cloister. Here the pallbearers will carry the coffin in procession up the stairs into the chapel.

The Queen will be buried in a private funeral at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.