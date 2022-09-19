Queen’s funeral: Karl Stefanovic impressed by Princess Charlotte telling Prince George to bow

<!–

Karl Stefanovic is impressed by Princess Charlotte’s knowledge of royal protocol after firmly telling her older brother to bow at the Queen’s funeral.

The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, George, heir apparent, nine, and his younger sister, seven, joined the senior royals during the service in London on Monday.

After the service, Her Majesty’s casket left Westminster Abbey to begin its final journey from London to Windsor, where the late monarch will be buried in a private funeral in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel.

As the coffin passed the young royals, Princess Charlotte was seen telling her brother ‘you must bow’ before Prince George lowered his head.

Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon were impressed by Princess Charlotte’s knowledge of royal protocol

Prince George bowed his head as the Queen’s casket passed – after his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, told him to

The Today Show host admitted he couldn’t stop watching the moving interaction between the young people.

“I can’t get enough of those pictures of little Charlotte she just gives to her brother,” he said, and he and co-host Ally Langdon giggled at the exchange.

‘Just lay down heavy!

“Look at that,” “Now I told you to do that and you didn’t and you’re in big trouble with mommy,” Stefanovic joked as images of the young royal family played.

Langdon added that Princess Charlotte was clearly “against royal protocol.”

The royal children seemed to appreciate the solemnity of the occasion today, despite their young years

During the service, the Queen’s great-grandchildren—without their youngest sibling, four-year-old Louis, who did not attend the funeral—cut solemn figures, both of whom, despite their young years, seemed to understand the enormity of the day.

Her Majesty made her last and saddest journey from Westminster Hall as Britain mourned its longest-serving monarch and the royals bid farewell to a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

For George and Charlotte, the 40-year-old Princess of Wales provided a reassuring presence, holding her daughter’s hand tightly as the family arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte wore a black mourning coat with a velor collar and matching wide-brimmed hat, while George was dressed in a navy blue suit with a black tie.