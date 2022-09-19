Queen’s funeral: Hollie Hughes labels Meghan Markle as horrible human and bad influence on Harry

<!–

An Australian Liberal senator has launched a vicious attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, saying she is fed up with the couple and labeling them ‘horrible, revolting people’.

Hollie Hughes didn’t hold back as she weighed in on the ongoing tensions between the royals following the death of Queen Elizabeth II 10 days ago aged 96.

As billions around the world prepare for the Queen’s funeral within hours, all eyes will be on the royals after it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan were ‘uninvited’ to a state reception for world leaders held in Buckingham Palace Sunday.

The couple were reportedly “confused” by the decision to exclude the couple from the “working royals”-only event.

But Sky News presenter Chris Smith believes Harry and Meghan should not be confused as they had put themselves in that position, prompting Senator Hughes to launch an extraordinary tirade.

She blamed Meghan for the couple’s estrangement from the royal family and believes Prince Harry will live to regret it one day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (pictured at Windsor Castle after his grandmother’s death) have been branded ‘horrible, revolting, revolting people’ by an Australian senator

“I think he’s made a terrible mistake, and I think she’s had a terrible influence on him,” she said Monday afternoon.

‘She’s just a terrible person.

‘It is utterly shameful.

‘I don’t know what will happen to the book he has written.

‘Her podcasts are obviously going through them now and trying to take out parts where she didn’t say very kind things about the Queen.

‘They are horrible, revolting, revolting people and I absolutely think they shouldn’t be invited to this, and I hope they don’t get invited to a lot of other things.’

Senator Hughes believes Prince Harry will one day regret the ‘terrible mistake’ of marrying Meghan Markle and cutting ties with the crown.

Federal Senator Hollie Hughes (pictured) made it very clear in her rant that she is not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“I’m tired of both of them,” Senator Hughes said.

‘I kind of long for the day, I hope Harry rolls over and takes a look and thinks ‘what have I done’ and comes to his senses and moves back across the pond.’

Senator Hughes is surprised by the number of invitations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received to official events in the wake of the Queen’s death.

“They wanted privacy, they no longer wanted to be part of the royal family in the sense that they were,” she said.

“They have moved over to the US and have taken every opportunity they can to take a swipe at the Queen, but also the whole monarch and the royal family and the role it plays.”

‘They wanted a lower profile, they didn’t want that kind of life for their children. They seem upset that their children might not get HRH, which is a little bit strange to me.’

Commentator Caroline di Russo agreed.

The senator believes that Prince Harry, pictured with Meghan Markle (left) and the late Queen (right), will one day regret some of the decisions he has made in recent years.

“When they decided they didn’t want to be senior royals, they wanted their privacy and they wanted their independence, yes, there are consequences,” she said.

‘We’ve heard this sniper that they don’t get exactly what they want, well you didn’t want the duty, you didn’t want the responsibility, well you don’t get the other things that come with it.’

Senator Hughes is no stranger to controversy.

She has previously been the subject of a vile slander in parliament, when Greens senator Lidia Thorpe shouted at her across the hall: “At least I’m keeping my legs”.