Queen’s funeral could ECLIPSE 32 million who watched Westminster Abbey service for Diana

Television pundits predict that ratings for tomorrow’s funeral will overshadow the 32 million viewers of the service at Westminster Abbey for Diana, Princess of Wales.

Globally, 4.1 billion people – more than half of the world’s population – are expected to tune in.

Huw Edwards will lead the BBC’s coverage from 8am-5pm with Fergal Keane in London, while Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby will be in Windsor, as part of a team of 30 who provide commentary on BBC TV and radio.

ITV’s coverage starts at 9.30am and is presented by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham. News anchor Mary Nightingale will lead the coverage from Westminster Abbey.

On Sky News, Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan present from 9am, following an early morning broadcast by Kay Burley.

(File Photo) About 32 million people watched the Westminster Abbey service for Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997

Huw Edwards, who announced the Queen’s death on BBC News, will lead BBC coverage of the funeral tomorrow

The first key moment is at 10:35 am, when the Queen’s casket is carried from Westminster Hall and placed on the State Gun Carriage to Westminster Abbey.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 11:55 a.m., when the Last Post heralds a nationwide two-minute silence. From 12.15pm to 1pm there is a procession from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park Corner. Another important moment is the procession in Windsor from 3.10 pm and the Committal Service from 4 pm.

Aside from the private funeral in Windsor at 7.30pm, camera crews will capture nearly every moment, which will be the culmination of more than a decade of planning involving senior Palace staff and broadcast managers. Camera angles and close-ups are worked out in advance and carefully scripted.

The images are pooled to TV channels around the world.

Sky’s Anna Botting, 54, said: ‘It feels totally terrifying because so many people have put so many hours of preparation into this, so you don’t want to let them down by doing something wrong. But it is also an emotional event.’