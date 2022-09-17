Queen’s funeral could ECLIPSE 32 million who watched Westminster Abbey service for Diana
- An estimated 4.1 billion people will watch the funeral – half the world’s population
- The figure would eclipse the 32 million who watched Diana’s funeral in 1997
- The BBC and ITV will both provide rolling coverage of the funeral tomorrow
Television pundits predict that ratings for tomorrow’s funeral will overshadow the 32 million viewers of the service at Westminster Abbey for Diana, Princess of Wales.
Globally, 4.1 billion people – more than half of the world’s population – are expected to tune in.
Huw Edwards will lead the BBC’s coverage from 8am-5pm with Fergal Keane in London, while Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby will be in Windsor, as part of a team of 30 who provide commentary on BBC TV and radio.
ITV’s coverage starts at 9.30am and is presented by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham. News anchor Mary Nightingale will lead the coverage from Westminster Abbey.
On Sky News, Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan present from 9am, following an early morning broadcast by Kay Burley.
(File Photo) About 32 million people watched the Westminster Abbey service for Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997
Huw Edwards, who announced the Queen’s death on BBC News, will lead BBC coverage of the funeral tomorrow
The first key moment is at 10:35 am, when the Queen’s casket is carried from Westminster Hall and placed on the State Gun Carriage to Westminster Abbey.
The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 11:55 a.m., when the Last Post heralds a nationwide two-minute silence. From 12.15pm to 1pm there is a procession from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park Corner. Another important moment is the procession in Windsor from 3.10 pm and the Committal Service from 4 pm.
Aside from the private funeral in Windsor at 7.30pm, camera crews will capture nearly every moment, which will be the culmination of more than a decade of planning involving senior Palace staff and broadcast managers. Camera angles and close-ups are worked out in advance and carefully scripted.
The images are pooled to TV channels around the world.
Sky’s Anna Botting, 54, said: ‘It feels totally terrifying because so many people have put so many hours of preparation into this, so you don’t want to let them down by doing something wrong. But it is also an emotional event.’
Where to watch on big screens in the UK
Live coverage is provided on large screens across the country and for those in London wishing to be close to the procession, four giant screens have been set up in Hyde Park (access from the north side of the park between Marble Arch and Marlborough Gate) . Vue cinemas will also show live footage. Large screens will be shown at the following locations:
- Bedford (Corn Exchange)
- Birmingham (Centenary Square)
- Bracknell (Bond Square)
- Bradford (the cathedral)
- Coventry (University Square)
- Exeter (Northernhay Gardens and Exeter City Football Club)
- Hull (town hall)
- Ipswich (Cornhill)
- Leeds (Millennium Square)
- Lichfield (the cathedral)
- Manchester (the cathedral)
- Newcastle-upon-Tyne (Old Eldon Square)
- Scarborough (Great Hall of the Spa)
- Sheffield (the cathedral)
- Solihull (core theatre)
- Stoke-on-Trent (Staffordshire University, The Catalyst Hall)
- Stratford-upon-Avon (Royal Shakespeare Theatre)
- Telford (St Georges Sports and Social Club)
- Reading (Forbury Gardens)
- Truro (the cathedral)
- Walsall (St Matthew’s Church)
- West Bromwich (Dartmouth Park bandstand)
- Wolverhampton (Queen Square)