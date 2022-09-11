Queen’s funeral cortege begins final journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will embark on her final journey on Sunday with thousands of her grieving subjects expected to walk along her coffin route from the Scottish refuge where she died. Read FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the day’s events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2

10:00 am: ‘Lords for grandma’: British newspapers greet William and Harry truce

British newspapers hoped for royal reconciliation on Sunday, as their front pages were devoted to the surprising reunion of estranged Princes William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan.

Photos of the quartet setting aside their differences to view floral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II outside her former residence at Windsor Castle have graced the covers of many of the national Sunday newspapers.

“Lovely reunited for grandma,” the Mirror’s headline read, as the Telegraph ran “Reunited in Sorrow” and the Sun ran “All 4 One.”

Despite the truce, relations still appeared to be frosty, with the Times headline reading “Warring Windsors’ Uneasy Truce to Honor the Queen”.

9:58 a.m.: Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will embark on her final journey on Sunday with thousands of her grieving subjects expected to walk along her coffin route from the Scottish refuge where she died.

The solemn departure of the Queen’s oak casket from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh marks the beginning of an odyssey of national mourning culminating in her state funeral in London on September 19.

Her journey begins a day after her son Charles III was formally proclaimed king, and after her warring grandsons William and Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, were briefly reunited for a walk.

A hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s longest-serving monarch will make a six-hour journey through Scottish cities before arriving in Edinburgh, where it will rest for two days so people can pay tribute.