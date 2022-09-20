Queen’s funeral choirboy, 11, is son of actress and won praise for role in Oscar Wilde stage show

A choirboy who earned a legion of fans with his ‘serious’ performance at the Queen’s funeral is the son of an actress and previously won plaudits for his role in an Oscar Wilde stage show, it was revealed today.

11-year-old Westminster Abbey chorister Barnaby Scholes’ animated singing and unruly mop of red hair captured the imagination of social media users, with one describing him as having ‘time traveled from the Victorian era’.

His aunt, Catherine Scholes, also tweeted her support from her home 5,500 miles away in Ontario, Canada, saying: ‘So proud of you Barnaby!’

And it’s not the first time Barnaby has been singled out for his talents, MailOnline can reveal, after the treble last year played the role of Barnet in a youth opera production of The Selfish Giant.

A review in The Times singled him out for praise, saying: “While I wish the child’s role could be even bigger, as it is a family show, Barnaby Scholes sings with a lovely purity.”

The eldest of two brothers, Barnaby lives with his parents, Peter and Catherine – an actress with the stage name Cathy Burke – near Henley, Oxfordshire.

Social media users have heaped praise on the red-haired choir boy who was pictured singing his heart out during the Queen’s state funeral

Young Barnaby Scholes (second right) was seen swaying back and forth as he sang passionately

Users online commented how the little singer put her ‘heart and soul’ into the performance

Throughout the moving service to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the boys from Westminster Abbey Choir School sang psalms and hymns as well as the national anthem.

As the Queen’s coffin was carried inside the 753-year-old abbey in central London, the young choristers sang lines, known as The Sentences, from Revelation 14:13, used at every state funeral since the early 18th century.

And while many praised the choir’s performance throughout the service, social media users singled out Barnaby in particular.

He could be seen singing his heart out to Psalm 42:1-7 during the service and moving expressively as the choral music filled the cloister.

One social media user said: ‘The little redheaded choir boy has stolen my heart with his seriousness.’

Another described the chorister as a ‘superstar’, while others praised his ‘theatrical performance’.

One user tweeted that they are not a fan of the prayer and chorus, but that the ‘ginger kid’ was ‘living his best life’.

The Choir of Westminster Abbey is known worldwide and consists of up to thirty boys and twelve professional adult singers, known as Lay Vicars.

Barnaby’s mother Catherine – an actress with the stage name Cathy Burke – appeared in the local paper last year and described how she patrols the woods near their home picking up litter.

“Really, I do it for my kids,” she told the Henley Standard. ‘You’ll think you’ve left the planet in good shape and not completely trashed it. We are only guardians.

‘I just feel it’s everyone’s responsibility to help even in a small way or just by being a responsible citizen in the first place. If everyone plays a small role, it will collectively make a big difference.

‘We are very lucky to live in such a beautiful place and it’s just so sad when you see other countries deal with waste much better than us.’

Many praised the choir’s performance throughout the service, but social media users were particularly impressed by the maroon choirboy

Sir. Scholes, business giant Invesco’s head of tax for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “I have been amazed at the amount of waste she has collected.”

The couple have been married since 2007 and Barnaby’s brother Edward, eight, also attends Abbey Choir School.

Before having her children, Ms. Burke spent 12 years as a singer and actress.

She performed in pantomime, portrayed Grace Farrell in a production of Annie and appeared with Mid Wales Opera.

During the 2020 lockdown, the family grew vegetables and sold chicks to neighbours, raising £100 for Friends of Kipkelion, a charity that supports people in Kenya by funding clean water, sanitation and health projects.

Mr. Scholes was a founding trustee when the charity was established in 2010.

Author and music critic Jessica Duchen, who wrote the libretto for The Selfish Giant and will see Barnaby reprise his role as The Child with Opera North in Leeds in August 2022, also praised his ‘incredible performance’.

She told MailOnline: ‘He has such confidence and is the consummate professional, despite being only 11 years old.

‘He’s also a really nice boy – perceptive and obviously very bright. It was wonderful to see him perform on such a grand occasion yesterday.

‘I have no idea what his future holds, but many of the boys from Westminster Abbey Choir School go on to become professional musicians and singers.

‘I saw him sing the same role in The Selfish Giant the previous year and it was remarkable how much he had played in just 12 months or so.

‘Barnaby’s younger brother, Edward, is also now in the Westminster Abbey choir. He was in an opera project in Garsington this summer ‘Dalia’ by Roxanna Panufnik and me.’

Westminster Abbey Choir School was contacted by MailOnline.