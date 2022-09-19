WhatsNew2Day
Queen’s funeral: Channel Nine’s Peter Overton mislabels UK prime minister Liz Truss

US
Embarrassing moment Channel Nine newsreader Peter Overton labels UK’s new Prime Minister a ‘minor royal’ at Queen’s funeral

Senior Channel Nine journalists Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were unable to identify Britain’s new prime minister as they commented on the Queen’s funeral Monday night.

As British Prime Minister Liz Truss climbed out of her car to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Overton and Grimshaw were left wondering who she was.

“So this is an important column, we’re now told,” Overton said.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, pictured left, has revealed a mystery to nine newsreaders Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw

“Come with us as we try to determine who is getting out of the car. This of course under police escort. I suggest these are royalties, Tracy.

‘Hard to identify. Maybe underage members of the royal family, members of the… I can’t identify them at the moment…’

More to come

