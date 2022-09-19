Queen’s funeral: Center Parcs ‘thanks’ guests after trying to ban them

Center Parcs thanked guests for ‘helping us create the unique opportunity’ for staff to have the day off for the Queen’s funeral after a furious row over whether visitors to her holiday parks would be kicked out.

A letter delivered to those staying at the Sherwood Forest site said the restaurants would be closed but residents could “arrange food deliveries from the area.”

The note also stated that anyone who lived there was ‘welcome to walk or cycle through the village or leave the village to explore the area if you wished’.

Guests were told in the note sent to the lodges yesterday: ‘Thank you again for helping create the unique opportunity for our team to be a part of this historic event.’

In response to the letter sent yesterday, visitor David Tomlinson from Solihull posted it on Twitter and said: ‘Thank you for the letter delivered to our lodge this morning.

“I assume the thank you for ‘helping create the unique opportunity’ is sarcasm because if the media didn’t respond, you’d still expect us to leave the park for one day.

“I still notice that, as in the original emails and social media posts, you still haven’t said sorry. Is that really so much to ask, after the stress you put on so many of your customers?’

Others shared memes with jokes that snipers looked out for anyone who tried to leave their lodges, and that people were trapped in a cage or trying to escape.

It comes amid a farcical situation with the holiday park operator over whether it would open on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which took several twists and turns last week, leading to allegations that it forced guests into a ‘ hostage situation’ in lodges.

The Nottinghamshire-based company initially planned to instruct holidaymakers to leave its five parks across the UK at 10am today, with a view to closing for 24 hours.

Guests halfway through a seven-day holiday – which at this time of year usually cost more than £1,000 for a family of four – were faced with the prospect of staying overnight elsewhere or going home early.

Those who were due to arrive today for a shorter stay were asked to start their break a day later.

But under pressure from angry customers, it made the embarrassing U-turn.

Center Parcs said it has “reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who will not be leaving on Monday and we will allow them to stay in our villages rather than having to leave and come back on Tuesday”.

It then also seemed to make a U-turn and tell guests on Twitter that they could stay at its parks, but “must stay in their lodges.”

This announcement sparked further criticism of the company for brief pauses, with a social media user accusing it of creating a “hostage situation.”

But the company later clarified that visitors would be allowed to leave the property but that facilities, including swimming pools, restaurants and leisure activities, will be closed.

The latest episode of the PR meltdown last week emerged via the company’s Twitter feed, which featured a series of conflicting exchanges with customers.

A guy named Kim contacted the company, referring to a tweet she had seen suggesting that Center Parcs was going to “kick a family with two little babies” [sic] from their park on Monday the 19th’.

She added: “As a mother of a three month old I would be absolutely traumatized, I know it’s history, but you can definitely do something else!”

In an initial response, Center Parcs said: ‘Hi Kim, we recognize that it is inconvenient to leave the village for one night, we have listened and made the decision to allow guests to stay. [in the] village on Monday, but the village is still closed, so guests must stay in their lodges.’

The same reply was sent to other customers who complained about the situation.

In a clarification on Twitter, Center Parcs said at the time: “You can walk through the village, but the facilities will be closed.”

Center Parcs has offered a 17 percent refund to affected visitors. In a statement, the company said the decision to close parks was “a sign of respect.”

It added: ‘We have contacted all guests arriving on Monday 19th September and have offered them a number of different options. The vast majority of our guests will arrive or depart on Monday 19 September.

“However, we have revised our position regarding the very small number of guests who will not leave on Monday and we will allow them to stay in our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.

‘The villages will remain closed on Monday and we will give a discount for lack of facilities.’

Downing Street had indicated that it was up to individual companies how they approach the holiday.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the day of the funeral would fall as “a standard holiday.”

“Obviously individual companies need to make decisions about what’s right for them and consult with their employees, but of course there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.”