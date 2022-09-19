Queen’s funeral: Brits react to Aussie newsreaders calling PM Liz Truss a ‘minor royal’

Britons have reacted amused after Australian journalists Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw mistakenly referred to British Prime Minister Liz Truss as ‘minor royal’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

Channel Nine’s senior journalists were left scratching their heads when Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary got out of her car at Westminster Abbey, prompting Overton to speculate, “They must be royalty, Tracy.”

A British Twitter user mocked the gaffe on the air, writing: “Australian media trying to identify Liz Truss as she entered Westminster and doing their best with ‘maybe underage royals’ or ‘local dignitaries’ made me chuckle.”

“I’m presenting, for your viewing pleasure, footage of Liz Truss getting out of a car, and Australian media saying ‘Who the hell is that?'” tweeted another.

Another added: “Shouting at the Australian funeral commentators who call Liz Truss and her husband ‘minor royals’ because they don’t know who they are.”

However, Australian commentator Jane Caro has claimed that the BBC’s coverage of Her Majesty’s final farewell was not without flaws either.

She suspected journalists from Britain’s national broadcaster failed to recognize Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as he appeared on screen for a long time without being identified by the commentary team.

“BBC is targeting Albo entering the church – obviously the commentators have no idea who he is,” Caro tweeted.

“So this is an important column, we’re now told,” Overton said when Truss arrived.

“Come with us as we try to determine who is getting out of the car. This of course under police escort. I suggest these are royalties, Tracy. Difficult to identify. Maybe underage members of the royal family, members of the… I can’t identify them at the moment…’

“Unfortunately we can’t see everyone,” Grimshaw said.

“They look like they could be local dignitaries. It’s hard to see, we’re mainly looking at the back of their heads.”

Moments later, Overton issued a correction.

“I was told that Liz Truss was the new prime minister in the distance, whom she could see jumping out of the car. Thank you so much for that information,” he told viewers.

He then admitted to Nine co-stars Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon and British royal expert Dickie Arbiter that their British guest might be better at spotting local famous faces.

“Karl and Ally, and Dickie, Dickie in particular, you’ll see these faces and recognize them better than we do, I think,” Overton said.

Truss was the last world leader pictured alongside the Queen on her last official duty, just 48 hours before she died.

The UK’s main church, packed with 2,000 VIPs, including prime ministers, presidents and the Queen’s family, was serene, save for the sound of hymns and prayers at a funeral service Her Majesty had composed herself before she died.

Outside of the abbey, an estimated 2 million people in central London line processional routes and watch on large screens.

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen’s coffin began its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at around 10:45 a.m., arriving just before 11:00 a.m.

A single toll from Big Ben signaled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned and buried since 1066.

Her Majesty will be buried in Windsor next to her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents, George VI and the Queen Mother.