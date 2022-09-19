Queen’s funeral: Ben Roberts-Smith attends the Queen’s funeral in London

<!–

Afghan war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith is among the crowd attending the Queen’s funeral in London after he flew commercially instead of accompanying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his VIP jet.

The 43-year-old won the Victoria Cross for storming a fortified enemy machine gun position in Afghanistan and killing three insurgents when his unit was locked back.

He is also awaiting the outcome of his epic libel trial against the media.

Ben Robert Smith, 43, is seen at the Queen’s funeral on Monday in London

By virtue of his military honour, the soldier has joined officials at the funeral – including Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley and a handful of celebrated Australian civilians at the service.

At the service in Westminster Abbey on Monday, Mr Roberts-Smith could be seen dressed in a suit adorned with his war medals.

Last week, Ben Roberts-Smith opened up about his invitation to attend the Queen’s funeral (pictured together in 2011)

On Thursday, Australia’s most decorated soldier left Brisbane for London alone because he was invited separately to Mr Albanese.

Last week, Mr Roberts-Smith publicly welcomed his invitation to the service by speaking publicly about the occasion he met the Queen in 2011.

The decorated gravedigger said it was a ‘surreal’ experience and that he was ‘taken aback’ by her ‘kindness’ and ‘intelligence’.

He recalled to The West Australian that ‘she kind of dropped her handbag on the double sofa and motioned for me to sit down and I assumed she was going to sit across from me but she sat right next to me and grabbed my arm and started talking to me about having just flown back from the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting at the time.’

Roberts-Smith described the late monarch as ‘magnificent’, adding that she was a ‘stoic leader’ and ‘a lovely lady’.

‘I have a very deep respect for Her Majesty and all that she has sacrificed in her life and what she has achieved.’

Roberts-Smith launched his defamation action against the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and Canberra Times newspapers for publishing allegations that he committed war crimes.