Queen’s funeral: BBC fails to recognise Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Westminister Abbey

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognize Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Britain’s national broadcaster the BBC rejected a host of names as world leaders filed into London’s Westminster Abbey for Monday’s state funeral.

But coverage went silent as cameras zoomed in on the Australian prime minister and his partner Jodie Haydon, leading many viewers to believe the presenters didn’t know he was.

It comes as Australian network Channel Nine failed to recognize new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, believing her to be a ‘lesser royal’.

The BBC blunder did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed Australian viewers at home.

“BBC focuses on Albo coming into church – clearly the commentators have no idea who he is,” tweeted commentator Jane Caro.

Another woman wrote: BBC comments not recognizing Albo were pretty good

The BBC was not the only broadcaster to make a blunder for live TV.

Australia’s own Channel Nine also made a similar gaffe, mistaking new British Prime Minister Liz Truss for a ‘lesser royal’.

As Mrs Truss climbed out of her car to attend the ceremony, veteran network presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were left scratching their heads as to who she was.

“So, this is a significant motorcade, we’re told now,” Overton said.

‘Come with us as we try to identify who is getting out of the car. This is of course under police escort. I would suggest that maybe this is royalty, Tracy.

‘Difficult to identify. Maybe minor royals, members of … I can’t identify them at this time …’