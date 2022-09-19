Queen’s funeral: BBC appears to forget who Anthony Albanese is as he walks into Westminster Abbey

Commentators on the BBC struggled to recognize Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he showed up at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

Mr Albanian and partner Jodie Haydon were among hundreds of world leaders who attended Monday’s landmark service, but Britain’s public broadcaster apparently missed the memo when it came to Aussie’s new leader.

BBC commentators mentioned Queen Elizabeth II’s impact on Commonwealth partners when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the room, but remained silent when Mr Albanese joined the mourners.

This led many to believe that the BBC’s presenters had no idea who he was.

The BBC did not appear to recognize Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he entered Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral

BBC commentators recognized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but not his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

Social commentator Jane Caro was quick to pounce on the mistake.

“BBC is targeting Albo entering the church — it’s clear the commentators have no idea who he is,” she wrote.

“BBC commentary that Albo didn’t recognize was pretty good,” said another woman.

“Nobody at the BBC knows what Albo looks like, of course,” said another on Twitter.

It wasn’t the only embarrassing moment for broadcasters, as Australia’s Channel Nine contingent did not know the prime minister of the country they were filming in.

Senior journalists Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw were unable to identify Britain’s new leader as they commented on the Queen’s funeral outside the church on Monday.

As Prime Minister Liz Truss climbed out of her car to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Overton and Grimshaw were left wondering who she was.

“So this is an important column, we’re now told,” Overton said.

Overton and Grimshaw stumbled when trying to identify Liz Truss, thinking she might be a ‘little royalty’

“Come with us as we try to determine who is getting out of the car. This of course under police escort. I suggest these are royalties, Tracy.

‘Hard to identify. Maybe underage members of the royal family, members of the… I can’t identify them at the moment…’

Viewers at home took to social media to speak out about the gaffe.

“Well done Peter Overton. I didn’t know the new prime minister,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘I happened to pass by the living room in my house where my family is watching the Queen’s funeral. Tracy Grimshaw: “And we’re not sure who this is that arrived.”

“Unfortunately we can’t identify everyone, they look like local dignitaries.” It was Liz Truss. I cried.’

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, pictured left, has revealed a mystery to nine newsreaders Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw

Another said: ‘Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw who have no idea who Liz Truss – the new British Prime Minister – is during the live coverage of the Queen’s funeral was so *awks*.’

Another Twitter user posted a photo of Ms. Truss and jokingly asked if she was the mayor of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, or a “minor royal.”

‘Hi Tracy Grimshaw, can you help me who this is? Is it the local mayor of Reykjavík or is it a minor royal?’

Moments later, Overton issued a correction.

“I was told that Liz Truss was the new prime minister in the distance, whom she could see jumping out of the car. Thank you so much for that information,” he told viewers.

He then admitted to Nine co-stars Karl Stefanovic, Ally Langdon and British royal expert Dickie Arbiter that their British guest might be better at spotting local famous faces.

“Karl and Ally, and Dickie, Dickie in particular, you’ll see these faces and recognize them better than we do, I think,” Overton said.

Truss was the last world leader pictured alongside the Queen on her last official duty, just 48 hours before she died.