Queen’s funeral: Australian Victoria Cross medal recipients Ben Roberts-Smith and Keith Payne meet

A photo of controversial war hero Ben Roberts-Smith catching up with Australian Victoria Cross recipient Keith Payne has gone viral on social media.

Each recipient of the award – Australia’s highest honor – was specially invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

But none of them – especially Roberts-Smith – were invited on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s private jet, which brought Governor General David Hurley and nine ‘everyday Australians’ to the UK.

Roberts-Smith, the country’s most decorated soldier, is currently at the center of a defamation trial over charges of war crimes in Afghanistan by nine newspapers.

Instead, the towering six-foot-tall former SAS corporal turned businessman flew in on a commercial flight—and went straight for a drink with Mr Payne, a Vietnam veteran from Queensland.

A snapshot of the moment the couple enjoyed a laugh and a glass of red wine in London was posted online and was immediately inundated with well-wishers greeting the couple.

Controversial war hero Ben Roberts-Smith met Australian Victoria Cross recipient Keith Payne at a poignant moment ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London on Monday.

Ben Roberts-Smith did not fly Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s jet to London, which was carrying Governor General David Hurley and the nine ‘everyday Aussies’ who were also invited

“This photo is one for the history books,” one posted, while others added: “Both men are true Australian heroes” and “So much legendary in one photo.”

One joked, ‘The real question is who bought whom a beer for?’

Former Warrant Office Payne, now 89, was awarded his Victoria Cross after his unit was attacked and he was seriously wounded by a shell, with shrapnel on his skull, arms and hands, at Ben Het Camp during the Vietnam War in May 1969.

Despite his injuries, he led the 212th Company of the 1st Mobile Strike Force Battalion to safety and then spent hours returning to the battlefield to rescue another 40 of his men, many wounded, back through enemy territory.

The Queen’s funeral coincided with the 53rd anniversary of his Victoria Cross announced on September 19, 1969.

Payne’s photo with Roberts-Smith was posted to the military Instagram account Silent Dispatch Company, which describes itself as “a conglomerate of former soldiers.”

A snapshot of the moment the couple enjoyed a laugh and a glass of red wine in London was posted online and was immediately inundated with benefactors greeting the couple

The photo, apparently taken in a London restaurant, showed the couple sporting an impressive array of medals, enjoying a drink together.

It was captioned: “Ben and Keith argue over the best way to set up a linear ambush.

“These are the moments in life that we cherish.”

It featured intertwined purple hearts and sparked a series of admiring responses.

All those who received a Victoria Cross were specially invited to the solemn royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey but had to fund their own way to the funeral

Rpberts-Smith, 43, won his Victoria Cross for storming a fortified enemy machine gun position in Afghanistan and killing three insurgents when his unit was pinned down in 2010.

He is currently awaiting the outcome of his epic ‘trial of the century’ defamation against two newspaper publishers over war crimes allegations.

Roberts-Smith launched his defamation campaign against the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Canberra Times for publishing allegations that he had committed war crimes.

The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald are published by Nine newspapers – which are operated by Nine Entertainment Co – while the Canberra Times is published by Australian Community Media.

The sensational case, which went to court over 100 days, was closed at the end of July, but a verdict is not expected for months.

Before leaving Australia, he recalled meeting the Queen in 2011 and said he was “overwhelmed” by her “kindness” and “intelligence”.

Queen Elizabeth met Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients at Buckingham Palace in 2018, including Ben Roberts-Smith (back row, behind the Queen) and Keith Payne (front row, second from right)

He said the moment was “surreal” and revealed: “She dropped her handbag on the two-seater sofa and pointed at me to sit down.

“I assumed she’d be sitting across from me, but she sat down next to me, grabbed my arm and started talking to me that she’d just flown back from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the time.”

Roberts-Smith described the late monarch as “gorgeous,” adding that she was “stoic leader” and “a beautiful lady.”

He added: ‘I have a very deep respect for Her Majesty and all that she has sacrificed in her life and what she has achieved.’