Queen’s funeral: Australian horse trainer Chris Waller invited to the Queen’s funeral: Winx

Champion horse trainer Chris Waller has been revealed as one of a select few Australians invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Mr. Waller, best known for training the record-breaking mare Winx, worked with many of the Queen’s own Thoroughbreds and kept in regular contact with Her Majesty leading up to her death on Thursday.

He is one of ten Australians, other than dignitaries, to be invited to service at London’s Westminster Abbey next Monday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon have also been invited along with Australian of the Year and wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott.

Mr. Waller formed a close bond with the Queen because of their shared love for thoroughbred racehorses.

They even called each other every Saturday night after the weekend races to talk about horse racing in Australia.

Mr Waller also provided updates on how the Queen’s own horses were doing.

The thoroughbred trainer became ‘slightly concerned’ when he was last unable to speak to the Queen on Saturday night, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Waller and Dylan Alcott are two of only ten Aussies invited to her funeral, with the remaining eight yet to be identified.

Mr Albanese, Jodie Haydon, Governor-General David Hurley and his wife, Linda, and the Australian Acting High Commissioner to the UK, Lynette Wood, are among the dignitaries who will be in attendance.

It is clear that the Prime Minister told Mr Waller about his invitation on Monday.

The revelations come just days after Scott Morrison recalled the moment the Queen got excited “like a schoolgirl” when he gifted her an autographed biography of retired champion racehorse Winx.

The former Prime Minister presented the gift to the Queen during a visit to Buckingham Palace with his wife Jenny in June 2019.

Morrison had been granted an audience after leading the coalition government to victory in the federal election.

He admitted he was nervous and had no idea what gift to give to the Queen, so he turned to former Liberal Prime Minister John Howard for advice.

“And he said, ‘buddy, she likes horses, she likes her horses,’ and so you know, we came up with the idea of ​​the Winx biography,” he told Sky News on Friday.

“And so we brought it and I had it in the pouch there when we met, we bowed and held this pouch.

“We told her and she was quite eager to get it out. She takes it out, like a schoolgirl, she flips through it and looks at the pictures.’

Winx is an Australian Thoroughbred racehorse who won 33 consecutive races between May 2015 and her retirement in April 2019.

Horses were among the Queen’s passions and many close to her believed she was never happier than watching her mares at a racecourse.

In 2013, her filly Estimate won the Ascot Gold Cup, with jockey Ryan Moore on board.

Queen Elizabeth II loved watching them race and loved making breeding plans for her horses at the Royal Studs.

There were handwritten letters to her trainers every fall detailing the yearlings they were getting.

She also loved the spring outings to see them and their trainers, and the hours they spent just chatting with the people caring for her horses.

Morrison said she “really lit up” when he spoke to her about her love of horses.

Howard said her passion and knowledge of the animal was apparent when he met the Queen during a trip to Windsor Castle as Prime Minister in 1997.

“I said something about Winx and of course her eyes lit up,” he told ABC.

“I really struck a chord. I think she knew more about Winx than I did.

“I mean, I knew a little bit about Winx, but I didn’t pretend I had any Bob Hawke-esque knowledge of it.”

Mr Morrison said Australians should spare ‘a thought and a prayer’ for King Charles as he stands up to lead the British monarchy after the loss of his mother.

Under royal protocol, Charles went immediately from Prince of Wales to King Charles III, head of the British Royal Family, when his mother’s 70-year reign suddenly ended.

‘Spare a thought for King Charles III, when we heard him speak at the Jubilee celebrations, I think he was referring to [the Queen] mummy,” Mr Morrison told Sky News.

“That showed an affection in the relationship that was very moving.

“And I really feel for King Charles right now. Here he enters this great moment of history in his own life and in the history of the world, but he has to deal with the grieving process of his ”mom”. And that must be very difficult for him.

“So I think we as a country should spare a thought and prayer for King Charles III and all the family…this is a great loss to their family, an earthquake loss, and we are all with you.”