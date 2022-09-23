Queen’s final knight John Williams to be honoured after creating music for many blockbuster films

<!–

Star Wars composer John Williams has been awarded an honorary knighthood in one of the last awards the Queen approved this month before she died.

The American made music for countless blockbuster films, including Jaws, two Jurassic Park films and three Harry Potter films.

His award for film music merit is included in a list of awards for foreigners updated last night. It was approved by Her Late Majesty.

Former Disney executive Robert Iger, 71, has also been awarded an honorary KBE for his services to UK-US relations.

Williams, 90, was born in New York City and began his career in the early 1950s. His accolades include 25 Grammy Awards, seven Bafta awards and five Oscars. He also composed music for the Indiana Jones films, Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List.

Honorary Awards recognize foreign and Commonwealth nationals who have made outstanding contributions to the UK. Other holders include Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda and director Steven Spielberg.

Recipients do not have the right to call themselves ‘Sir’ or ‘Dame’, unlike British subjects.