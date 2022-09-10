Queen’s extended royal family attends King Charles III’s proclamation

Members of the Queen’s extended family looked gloomy as they went out this morning to attend King Charles III’s proclamation at St. James.

The Queen’s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent and his wife, were spotted at St James Palace, where the new monarch was proclaimed by the Accession Council.

The Duke of Kent’s daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester were also in attendance.

It was the first time the late Monarch’s extended family had been seen since her death at Balmoral was announced Thursday.

These extended members of the royal family have always shown their unwavering support for the late Monarch and have appeared at several events, including the Thanksgiving service held in June to honor her reign during her platinum anniversary celebrations.

Charles automatically became sovereign upon the death of his mother at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon, but the Accession Council – an ancient body of advisors dating back to the time of the Norman Conquest – formally assumes its role as Head of State today.

Prince Michael of Kent, the youngest son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, looked serious and wore a navy suit for the occasion.

He runs his own consultancy but has occasionally represented the late Queen Elizabeth II on some functions outside the UK.

The Duke of Kent wore a navy suit for the historic moment today. Prince Edward, the Queen’s cousin, is involved in more than 140 different charities, organizations and professional bodies on behalf of the Royal Family.

Lady Helen, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, was a peripheral royal who liked to live a life that remained largely under the radar. She wore a nice black suit for a solemn moment.

Lady Helen Taylor was joined by her son Cassius, 25, right, who is Lady Amelia Windsor and the cousin of Lord Edward Downpatrick

She was accompanied by her son Cassius, who she shares with art dealer Timothy Taylor.

Cousin of Lady Amelia Windsor and Lord Edward Downpatrick, 25-year-old Cassius also sported a beard, in addition to a black suit, as he sat four rows in front.

Meanwhile, Prince Richard, the youngest grandchild of King George V and Queen Mary, looked gloomy in a black suit with no pins.

The Duke is and a paternal cousin of the Queen. He performs duties on behalf of the royal family and is a patron of many associations.

Their appearance came today as King Charles III made a personal statement on the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II and vowed to “maintain the constitutional government and promote the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth.” seek ‘realms and territories around the world’.

Broadcast cameras were admitted to today’s historic event, giving the world its first glimpse of an ancient ceremony dating back centuries — and one of the first changes to convention initiated by the new king.

At 11 a.m., trumpets sounded from the balcony of St. James’s Palace as the main proclamation announcing the king was read.

Crowds gathered outside the palace as the King was officially proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, including the Supreme Head of the Church of England and the Supreme Commander of the British Armed Forces, as well as the Commonwealth Head of State and British territories around the world.

Gun salutes were then fired at Hyde Park, the Tower of London, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle and Cardiff Castle before the national anthem was performed by The Band of the Coldstream Guards along with eight State Trumpeters from the Household Cavalry. They were joined by the St James’s Palace Detachment of the King’s Guard, made up of Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards. The crowd of well-wishers joined the King’s Guard who gathered outside the palace in three shouts of ‘hip hip hooray’ for the king.

On a balcony above Friary Court in St James’s, David White—an official known as the Garter King of Arms—read the proclamation. He ended by saying, “Given at St James’s Palace on September 10 in the year of our Lord 2022.” Moments later, ‘God save the King’ was called.