Queen’s eight grandchildren will hold special vigil beside her coffin on Saturday night

US
By Jacky

The Queen’s eight grandchildren, from Prince William to 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn, will hold a special vigil next to her coffin on Saturday night – with Harry in military uniform at the request of King Charles III

By Tom Pyman For Mailonline

Published: 09:38, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 09:39, September 16, 2022

The Queen’s eight grandchildren will watch for 15 minutes next to her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday, it was revealed today – with William at the head and Harry at the foot.

At the king’s request, the brothers will both be in uniform, but wives Kate and Meghan will not be present.

The other grandkids will be in Morning Coat and Dark Formal Dress with Decorations.

The Prince of Wales is flanked by Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; The Duke of Sussex by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with Lady Louise and Viscount Severn in the center of the coffin.

The grandchildren, at the King’s invitation, are eager to pay their respects—just like their parents the night before.

