Queen’s death: The Project airs segment of Indigenous Australians slamming media coverage

A segment aired on The Project with strong criticism from Indigenous Australians for the response to the Queen’s death has sparked heated debate.

The ten-minute segment, which aired on Friday night, was led by Indigenous lawyer Ben Abbatangelo, who opened with: ‘There are a lot of things about the Queen’s death that don’t sit well with Blackfellas’.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on September 9 made headlines around the world and was largely covered in the Australian media.

Sir. Abbatangelo said the large amount of “positive” media coverage and footage of people “swooning” over “old mate Queen Lizzie” was “no surprise”.

“This is history being written again for the anthem of whiteness,” he said.

The ten-minute segment, which aired on The Project on Friday night, was led by Indigenous lawyer Ben Abbatangelo, who opened with: ‘There’s a lot of things about the Queen’s death that don’t sit well with Blackfellas’

Abbatangelo, a Gunaikurnai and Wotjobaluk author, said the “fact missing from the fiction” is that the queen and the monarchy “represent a system of colonialism, a practice that has crippled generations of First Nations people”.

The segment then turned to the reporter who sat down with Indigenous leaders Meriki Onus and Celeste Liddle to get their insights on how the Queen’s death affected them and the wider Indigenous community.

“As an Aboriginal person living in the colony, it was more obvious that we live in a completely different reality than everyone else here,” Onus said.

‘This fanfare that they have for this person who is so far removed from our reality – it’s weird and it’s really weird to see.

‘I find it a bit insulting that people who I thought were more understanding are turning into monarchists out of nowhere.’

The segment then turned to the reporter, who sat with Indigenous leaders Meriki Onus (left) and Celeste Liddle (centre) to get their insights on how the Queen’s death affected them and the wider Indigenous community.

Ms Liddle suggested the public backlash for anyone who suggested that the Queen or the monarchy had risen since Her Majesty’s death.

“The minute you say something, you’re drowned out, there will be calls of “she did so much”,” Ms Liddle said.

The Channel Ten segment included clips of monarchists emotionally praising the Queen and her life following the news of her death.

But Mrs Liddle claimed the Queen should not be celebrated, saying she was ‘a direct descendant of people who signed our resignation’.

“She benefits from that. This absurd idea that this one family has been gifted by God to rule over us all,’ she said.

‘The slavery, the dispossession, the resources from which they have become wealthy – she is the direct representative of that system.

Indigenous leaders suggested the public backlash for anyone who spoke out against the Queen or that the monarchy had risen since Her Majesty’s death

‘It seems almost crazy to me that such a system can still exist and that people are so quick to reinforce it.’

The Queen’s death brought another layer of excitement for Mrs Onus, who revealed that the funeral of her cousin, who died while in custody, was being held on the same day.

She said it was ‘not lost on her’ that the Queen was able to hold a funeral where millions of dollars had been spent while many First Nations families struggle to pay for the services of their own loved ones.

“It’s very affecting to me that that person can have a funeral and that wealth was gained by removing my family and my people,” she said.

‘And we have to find money to bury someone who was killed at the hands of that system.’

After the segment ended, Mr. Abbatangelo admitted he still felt “excited” when asked by other panelists how he felt hearing the leaders share their stories.

“It’s been a very clarifying couple of weeks,” he told the panel.

‘Seeing the media and so many people defying the whiteness of it all has been really extravagant.’

Co-host Hamish Macdonald asked how Mr Abbatangelo felt as he watched Australian leaders now proclaim ‘God save the king’.

‘This is absurd, how are you?’ Sir. Abbatangelo replied.

After the segment ended, Mr Abbatangelo admitted he still felt “upset” about the impact the Queen’s death has had on the indigenous community

“We’re saying from our vantage point, “Hey, everybody’s getting scammed.” At the bottom of this we are certain – but all of you, how does this relate to you?’

His fellow panelist pointed out that the change in monarch was ‘surprising’ to many Australians after 70 years.

The full segment has been shared across The Project’s social media accounts, but the comments have been noticeably muted.

Instead, many shared their thoughts on their own Twitter accounts, with many supporting both the segment and the monarchy.

“Thank you for telling the truth,” said one.

“Important viewing,” wrote another.

‘Australian TV gets it,’ tweeted a third.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user said it had “missed the mark by miles” and was “offensive” to the Queen.

‘I wonder why they have blocked people from commenting. Never seen so many fake dribbles in my life,’ wrote another.