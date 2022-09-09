Queen’s death: Scott Morrison says Australians should ‘spare a thought’ for King Charles

<!–

Scott Morrison says Australians should spare ‘a thought and a prayer’ for King Charles as he stands up to lead the British monarchy after the loss of his mother.

The ex-Prime Minister and his wife Jenny spoke of the “touching relationship” the Queen shared with her eldest son and heir.

Under royal protocol, Charles went immediately from Prince of Wales to King Charles III, head of the British Royal Family, when his mother’s 70-year reign suddenly ended.

At age 73, Charles is the oldest person in British history to become king.

Scott Morrison says Australia should spare ‘a thought and a prayer’ for King Charles as he lost his ‘mummy’, the Queen, while stepping down to lead the monarchy (pictured, Charles kisses his mother’s hand during her anniversary celebrations)

The ex-Prime Minister and his wife Jenny Morrison reflected on the character of the Queen’s eldest son and heir – now King Charles III – after their experiences meeting him

‘Spare a thought for King Charles III, when we heard him speak at the Jubilee celebrations, I think he was referring to [the Queen] mummy,” Mr Morrison told Sky News.

“That showed an affection in the relationship that was very moving.

“And I really feel for King Charles right now. Here he enters this great moment of history in his own life and in the history of the world, but he has to deal with the grieving process of his ”mom”. And that must be very difficult for him.

“So I think we as a country should spare a thought and prayer for King Charles III and all the family…this is a great loss to their family, an earthquake loss, and we are all with you.”

Morrison suggested that people should be patient with King Charles because of the enormous task ahead.

Morrison said he has found Charles ‘passionate’ and that he believes the new monarch will be warmly received

Queen Elizabeth II meets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny at Buckingham Palace in 2019

King Charles also lost his father, Prince Philip, less than 18 months ago.

The former prime minister said he has met King Charles several times and found him “entertaining” and “passionate”, and was impressed by his knowledge of nature and the environment.

“I think he will show great honor and respect for the nature of the role, but I think he brings something different, something new, and I think he will be warmly received – and I hope he is.” said Morrison.

His wife said the Queen was someone who “put you at ease,” before Morrison admitted he was nervous when he first met the monarch.

“We had to make up for the bow and the bow. That was very important,” he said.

“And I had never been so nervous at a meeting in my life, but I was never so happy to have had the chance to have a meeting like this.”

News of Her Majesty’s death broke out in Australia early Friday morning and countless people around the world mourned the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.