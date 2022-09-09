Queen’s death: Royal footman Paul Burrell on what Queen Elizabeth was like behind the scenes
The Queen’s footman of 11 remembers the incredible moment that highlighted her kindness and humor – and claims she never touched alcohol again after her soulmate Prince Philip died
- Former royal butler Paul Burrell has shared his grief at the death of the Queen
- Paul said Queen Elizabeth II was ‘so thoughtful’ with a ‘great sense of humor’
- Paul said he was serving the Queen’s dinner when he heard his wife was in labor
- She joked that he could go to his wife’s side and leave the dishes until morning
The former footman to Queen Elizabeth and Paul Burrell, aged 11, has shared his grief over her death and reflected on some of his most memorable moments at the palace.
Speaking to the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, Paul, who was also Princess Diana’s personal butler until her death, said he was extremely saddened by the “unexpected” news of the Queen’s passing after he joined her. as her personal lackey when he was just a baby. a boy of 18
Paul said Her Majesty was “so thoughtful” with a “great sense of humour” and talked about the funny moment he was serving her dinner when the police told him his wife was in labor.
“She said ‘oh go, you must go right now’ and I said ‘who’s going to do all the dishes’ and she said ‘oh don’t worry, you can do that tomorrow morning,'” the 64-year-old recalled, laughing through tears.
Paul Burrell, Queen Elizabeth’s former footman for 11 years, has shared his grief over her death and reflected on some of his most memorable moments at the palace
“She said, ‘If your baby is here, please call me and let me know he’s here.'”
When his son arrived, Paul called the Queen to tell her they had a baby boy and she requested to see him immediately.
“When he was two days old we took him to her sitting room and she put her finger in my son’s hand and he grabbed him,” he said.
“I told him that today and we both cried because that was a moment in history and she was a wonderful lady. I have nothing but admiration and respect for her.’
The last photo taken of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, who died at 6:30 PM GMT
Paul claimed the Queen gave up alcohol and had her evening gin and tonics or martinis after the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.
“Since Prince Philip died, she has stopped drinking at all, drinking apple and tomato juice on a doctor’s prescription,” said Paul.
“She used to like a gin and tonic and drank several in one night and a martini. She loved a drink!’
Another of the Queen’s favorite treats, Paul said, were sandwiches with jam and which she adored, which she would eat on picnics with her daughter Princess Margaret who died in 2002.
Paul, who was Princess Diana’s personal butler until her untimely death in 1997, shared a heartwarming and funny anecdote about the Queen meeting his son when he was just two days old.
“The Queen liked to picnic on the hill and with Princess Margaret they went to pick wild strawberries and blueberries and the chef made jam and they drank it over tea,” he said.
Paul said the Queen has missed Philip “desperately and desperately” since his passing, calling him the “CEO of the company” behind the scenes.
Paul Burrell reveals the first thing Queen Elizabeth would do every morning
Every morning she had a basket [of a couple of thousand letters a day] with letters from abroad and Commonwealth on the back and English letters on the front
She always flipped through them and opened a selection from both sections.
The rest went to the waiting lady and she answered them.
Every letter written to the palace insisted that the queen be answered.
She said if people could take the time and effort to write to her, she could at least reply.
“The Queen wore the pants in public and he wore the pants behind closed doors. She let him run the household, so he ran all the palaces and ran the royal affairs,’ said Paul.
“He’s waiting for her in St. George’s Chapel Windsor, and she’ll be next to him very soon. She will go to the other side and meet her parents and her sister. There are more people on the other side than on this side.’
Paul, who stood ‘next to’ the monarch for 11 years, said he was ‘very sad’ to lose someone ‘so inspiring and selfless and caring’ and said he was concerned for her health when he saw her with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, a few days ago.
“I knew the Queen wasn’t feeling well, but I didn’t think she was that unwell. I saw her yesterday with the Prime Minister and I thought oh my god you don’t look so good,” he said.
“She was an inspiration to me when I joined her at the age of 18. I was her personal lackey, so I was with her daily to make sure she got her mail and her calls. I was her boy. I was the contact between her and the outside world.’
As for the future of the royal family, Paul said the Queen often trained Prince William while he was at the palace.
“She was very interested in William and she trained him to do the red boxes and be a monarch. I think the future of the royal family depends on William and Kate,” he said.
Queen Elizabeth’s Death: A Timeline of How Today’s Sad News Was Announced
12.35 pm: Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that the Queen is under medical supervision in Balmoral after doctors were “concerned about her health”. A spokesman for the Palace said: ‘Following further assessments this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral.’
12.47 pm: Clarence House released a statement confirming that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla would be traveling to Balmoral. It read: ‘The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral’.
12:48 pm: A minute later, Kensington Palace announces that Price William will travel to Balmoral. The statement read: ‘The Duke of Cambridge is also traveling to Balmoral.’
13:37: Prince Andrew has been reported to have traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health.
13:38: Sources confirm to the Press Association (PA) that The Princess Royal is in Balmoral, and that the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home.
13:55: A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirms that the couple are ‘traveling to Scotland’. Although the original statement mentioned ‘Scotland’, Balmoral was not directly mentioned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday night, but changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.
4.14 pm: A news alert by the Press Association (PA) said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Balmoral “separately” from other royals.
4.39 pm: Less than 30 minutes later, PA released another news story, citing an unnamed source saying that the Duchess of Sussex would not be traveling with the Duke of Sussex to Balmoral. The source said Prince Harry would make the journey alone. A source said the Duchess could possibly join Harry in Scotland at a later date, following what the PA described as a “change of plan”.
4:44 PM: Minutes later, Omid Scobie, a journalist considered “friendly” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and who often cites anonymous sources close to the couple, wrote a post on the social media network Twitter about the situation. He writes: A source shared an update stating that only Prince Harry made the trip to Balmoral. Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not going to the WellChild Awards tonight).’ The post mentions Kate, who was revealed earlier in the day that she would not be traveling to Balmoral.
6.30 pm: The royal family has announced via social media site Twitter that Queen has died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral at the age of 96.
After 6.30 pm: Prince Harry is believed to have arrived in Balmoral after the public announcement