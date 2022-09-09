Queen’s death: Royal footman Paul Burrell on what Queen Elizabeth was like behind the scenes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The former footman to Queen Elizabeth and Paul Burrell, aged 11, has shared his grief over her death and reflected on some of his most memorable moments at the palace.

Speaking to the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, Paul, who was also Princess Diana’s personal butler until her death, said he was extremely saddened by the “unexpected” news of the Queen’s passing after he joined her. as her personal lackey when he was just a baby. a boy of 18

Paul said Her Majesty was “so thoughtful” with a “great sense of humour” and talked about the funny moment he was serving her dinner when the police told him his wife was in labor.

“She said ‘oh go, you must go right now’ and I said ‘who’s going to do all the dishes’ and she said ‘oh don’t worry, you can do that tomorrow morning,'” the 64-year-old recalled, laughing through tears.

Paul Burrell, Queen Elizabeth’s former footman for 11 years, has shared his grief over her death and reflected on some of his most memorable moments at the palace

“She said, ‘If your baby is here, please call me and let me know he’s here.'”

When his son arrived, Paul called the Queen to tell her they had a baby boy and she requested to see him immediately.

“When he was two days old we took him to her sitting room and she put her finger in my son’s hand and he grabbed him,” he said.

“I told him that today and we both cried because that was a moment in history and she was a wonderful lady. I have nothing but admiration and respect for her.’

The last photo taken of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest serving monarch, who died at 6:30 PM GMT

Paul claimed the Queen gave up alcohol and had her evening gin and tonics or martinis after the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

“Since Prince Philip died, she has stopped drinking at all, drinking apple and tomato juice on a doctor’s prescription,” said Paul.

“She used to like a gin and tonic and drank several in one night and a martini. She loved a drink!’

Another of the Queen’s favorite treats, Paul said, were sandwiches with jam and which she adored, which she would eat on picnics with her daughter Princess Margaret who died in 2002.

Paul, who was Princess Diana’s personal butler until her untimely death in 1997, shared a heartwarming and funny anecdote about the Queen meeting his son when he was just two days old.

“The Queen liked to picnic on the hill and with Princess Margaret they went to pick wild strawberries and blueberries and the chef made jam and they drank it over tea,” he said.

Paul said the Queen has missed Philip “desperately and desperately” since his passing, calling him the “CEO of the company” behind the scenes.

Paul Burrell reveals the first thing Queen Elizabeth would do every morning Every morning she had a basket [of a couple of thousand letters a day] with letters from abroad and Commonwealth on the back and English letters on the front She always flipped through them and opened a selection from both sections. The rest went to the waiting lady and she answered them. Every letter written to the palace insisted that the queen be answered. She said if people could take the time and effort to write to her, she could at least reply.

“The Queen wore the pants in public and he wore the pants behind closed doors. She let him run the household, so he ran all the palaces and ran the royal affairs,’ said Paul.

“He’s waiting for her in St. George’s Chapel Windsor, and she’ll be next to him very soon. She will go to the other side and meet her parents and her sister. There are more people on the other side than on this side.’

Paul, who stood ‘next to’ the monarch for 11 years, said he was ‘very sad’ to lose someone ‘so inspiring and selfless and caring’ and said he was concerned for her health when he saw her with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, a few days ago.

“I knew the Queen wasn’t feeling well, but I didn’t think she was that unwell. I saw her yesterday with the Prime Minister and I thought oh my god you don’t look so good,” he said.

“She was an inspiration to me when I joined her at the age of 18. I was her personal lackey, so I was with her daily to make sure she got her mail and her calls. I was her boy. I was the contact between her and the outside world.’

As for the future of the royal family, Paul said the Queen often trained Prince William while he was at the palace.

“She was very interested in William and she trained him to do the red boxes and be a monarch. I think the future of the royal family depends on William and Kate,” he said.