Queen’s death: Mark McGowan lights up Perth buildings for Queen and Fremantle stirring confusion

Mark McGowan has caused confusion after monuments were lit in honor of the Queen in the same color used to celebrate Fremantle reaching the AFL final.

The Prime Minister announced on Thursday that the city would be lit in purple until Saturday to commemorate Fremantle – Western Australia’s only AFL team to play in the finals series this year – playing Collingwood in the MCG over the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II then died at Balmoral in Scotland, prompting Mr McGowan to announce that buildings would be lit in the same color on Friday.

Purple is the club color of Fremantle and also the color of royalty.

Matagarup Bridge, Joondalup Drive Bridge, Northbridge Tunnel, Optus Stadium and RAC Arena were among the monuments lit in honor of the Queen.

Mr McGowan took to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to post photos of the structures and pay tribute to the Queen.

“Sights in Perth lit up royal purple in honor of Her Majesty the Queen,” he wrote.

The post seems to have confused some residents who wondered whether the buildings were lit to honor the Queen or celebrate Fremantle.

“Four hours ago we were told that all the major sights in Perth were lit up in royal purple for the Queen,” one wrote. “But apparently it’s for the Fremantle Dockers!!”

Another added: ‘Haha, I love how we casually changed this from Dockers to the Queen. Iconic McGowan – I’m here for it.

“That’s a nice gesture and also an omen for Freo supporters,” one wrote.

“We all loved the Queen. What a wonderful and strong woman. Now we have a king!!!!’

A second person wrote: ‘Well done Mr McGowan, a gesture of respect the lady has deserved’.

Daily Mail Australia contacted the City of Perth and Mr McGowan for comment.