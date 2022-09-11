Queen’s death comes amid deep economic anxiety

Britain’s shock and grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II comes at a particularly difficult time as the country – and the world – faces a crisis in the cost of living. But among the mourners around Buckingham Palace Sunday, there was a feeling that the Queen will continue to be an inspiration to the British people even in difficult times.

Dark clouds drifted across the blue sky over London on Sunday morning as thousands flocked to Buckingham Palace again to mourn the Queen.

Many mourners who walked through St James’s Park adjacent to the palace said grief over the death of the Queen persisted, despite the effusive response to King Charles III’s emotional speech on Friday. Some said concerns about the country’s condition made matters worse.

“The British are concerned,” says 30-year-old Londoner Laura. “Personally I’m not doing badly, but everyone here knows people who are having a hard time financially. And the Queen’s death really didn’t help the mood.”

Indeed, the economic warning signs are flashing red. Stagflation is on the map. Inflation surpassed 10 percent in July, the highest figure in more than four decades and currently the highest in the G7. At the same time, the UK economy has recovered from the Covid crisis slower than the US or the Eurozone.

Economic ‘nervousness’

There is a sense of both political and economic malaise. For generations, Britain was known as a haven of political stability. But the seething turmoil at the top of the government is testament to the fact that British politics has become tumultuous in recent years: a third of the 15 prime ministers the Queen has welcomed have only come in the last 15 years of her seven-decade reign. .

“The passing of our monarch over several generations leads to a sense of trepidation about what the future holds, and it may be a time for a period of reflection before we resume national life and have a new national dialogue about the direction of our country,” said David Whittington, a 48-year-old real estate consultant living in London, who was having lunch with his young daughter on a bench in St James’s Park.

“There’s a certain nervousness about the economic challenges we’re going to face in the next six months to two years, and I think that affects every part of society,” Whittington continued. “People are entering a period of economic prudence in their own lives.”

Whittington said the new king will be a reassuring head of state in these difficult times, and expects Prince William to continue to support Charles III on issues such as environmental awareness and affordable housing. “It is quite clear that the new King will continue the cautious approach to the constitutional monarchy, and I suspect we will see the Prince of Wales [William] continues the social agenda that King Charles has pursued throughout his life,” Whittington surmised.

“The Queen’s passing came at a particularly difficult time with the economy and I think she would have been an icon to lead us through that time – it’s really sad she won’t be there to do that,” said Charlotte, a student from Belfast who had made the journey from Northern Ireland with her friend Rachel.

“But I think Charles will really stand up and walk us all through that the same way.”

‘A Servant Leader’

Northern Ireland is facing a particularly dire situation, with Prime Minister Liz Truss planning to change the deal with the EU to keep the British province in Europe’s single market for goods. Boris Johnson, Truss’ predecessor, closed this deal in 2019 – despite warnings it would create a customs border separating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. But for all its political flaws, the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Brexit deal has given the province much-needed economic stability after years of uncertainty during Britain’s chaotic divorce talks with the EU.

For many in Northern Ireland, the Queen was a symbol of peace and stability – thanks in particular to the historic moment in 2012 when she shook hands with former IRA commander Martin McGuinness, who represented the spirit of reconciliation in the province after the sectarian violence from the late 1960s to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

“The Queen was such a symbol of continuity through all the highs and lows of her reign, and she was such a symbol of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland – she shook hands with McGuinness; she has managed such difficult relationships in such a delicate way,” said Rachel from Belfast.

But again there was a sense that the British will look to the Crown and yet find reassurance in these times of turmoil. ‘The Queen’s sense of duty and service shone through; she was a servant leader,” Rachel continued. “I think Charles will be a good leader; I think he will look like his mother.”

The Queen has been a paragon of calm and duty amid decades of turmoil and dizzying change, and that will continue to be an inspiration as Britain faces another difficult time, said Laura from London. “If you look at the history of this country, you see how we have triumphed through difficult times. The queen embodied that; she lived through World War II and its hardships,” she said.

“It’s definitely a difficult situation, but the British know how to get out of it. Life goes on.”