Queen’s death certificate released: Records reveal she died from ‘old age’ 

The Queen died of ‘old age’, Her Majesty’s newly published death certificate revealed today.

The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday September 8 at 3.10pm – more than three hours before the public was informed.

The death certificate, published by the National Records of Scotland, cites her as dying of ‘old age’. The announcer of her death was the Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Princess Anne.