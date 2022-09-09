Queen’s death: Australians encouraged to donate to charities and not leave flowers for Elizabeth II

<!–

Australians have been asked to donate to a charity of their choice rather than leave flowers in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family has encouraged mourners to make the donation in memory of the Queen who devoted her life to her royal duties and helped others.

Elizabeth II was known for her charitable acts with the Queen often lending a helping hand to Australia in times of need.

In 2009 she made a private donation in response to the Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria.

The fire is considered the deadliest in the country after destroying 2,029 homes and killing 173 people.

In 2011, the Queen donated money to help with the recovery after major floods that had ravaged Queensland.

About 90 cities were flooded, 200,000 people were evacuated and 33 people died.

The Queen said she followed the reports closely at the time before extending her condolences to the families.

She visited the country months later in October and praised the ‘resilience’ of Australians.

“We are here to pay tribute to the resilience and courage of the people of Queensland who courageously took up and rebuilt their lives after a period of great adversity,” she said.

‘This morning we traveled along the Brisbane River and listened to stories about when the river overflowed and saw the massive impact of the natural disaster.’

In 2018, the Queen made a private donation to support farmers struggling through one of the worst droughts in living memory.

“I know Australia as a country where extreme weather events, floods and droughts are handled and life goes on with a stoic and determined spirit,” she said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the many individuals, families, communities and businesses affected, and I thank everyone who stands shoulder to shoulder in their support.”

The royal family’s request for donations comes as states and territories across the country are making arrangements for residents to pay tribute to the Queen.

A book of condolences will be opened at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney’s CBD, while mourners can leave flowers at the door on the side of the building on George Street.

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said residents can leave their thoughts and prayers online or they can visit the Government House.

“Her Majesty was much loved and will be greatly missed,” Palaszczuk wrote on Twitter.

“The Government Building will open to the public as an official funeral home on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional dates and times to be announced in due course.”

South Australia Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas said a memorial site will be set up and a register of condolence will be opened at Government House and Playford, in north Adelaide.

“Her Majesty served South Australia dutifully, with dignity and during important times of social change,” Malinauskas said.

Condolence books will also be opened at Parliament House and Government House in Canberra and will be available on the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet website.