Queen’s death: Aussie who worked at Buckingham Palace recalls Queen doing crosswords, enjoying a gin

An Australian woman who worked for the Royal Family recalls the warmth of the Queen with the staff and the “mundaneness” of her evening routines – including a glass of gin before dinner every night.

Amber Kemp, from Adelaide, was a maid to several royal households, including Buckingham Palace, for 14 months when she traveled to the UK for her gap year in 2005.

Mrs. Kemp said she had met all members of the royal family except Harry, and said the Queen was “sweet and polite” and that she always put those around her “at ease”.

“When we had the chance to talk to her, she was always happy to joke around and have a bit of a giggle, she had a great sense of humor, she was really nice,” Ms Kemp told The Today Show.

She said she liked “the mundaneness” of the Queen, who she said “served the public and not the other way around.”

“Her voice is so iconic, every time we hear it, we know exactly who it is, but hearing her talk about very ordinary things, like a crossword or something on a quiz show or something mundane that happened that day was a sniff.” . yourself moment, that’s for sure,” she said.

Mrs. Kemp was also introduced to Her Majesty’s daily routines.

“Her routine was pretty standard every day, high tea at 5 and then always a pre-dinner drink at 8:30 pm,” she said.

‘She got it mixed up, but gin and champagne [were her favourites) and a few other lovely drinks.’

Ms Kemp said she met all the royals, apart from Harry, and said the Queen was ‘lovely and polite’ and always made those around her feel ‘comfortable’.

Ms Kemp worked at several major royal households including Balmoral, Sandringham and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Friday morning, Australian time, with Ms Kemp saying it was the place she loved the most.

She recalled seeing the monarch walking her corgis and riding her horses daily at Balmoral during her stint with the royals, with the Queen then aged in her 80s.

‘She just adored that place,’ Ms Kemp said.