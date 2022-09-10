Queen’s death: All public transport in NSW will be free on Sunday for proclamation of King Charles

<!–

All public transport in New South Wales will be free on Sunday after the Queen’s death.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet will use the temptation of free travel by train, bus, light rail and ferry to encourage state residents to witness the proclamation of Australia’s new head of state, King Charles.

The Queen’s son and heir will be proclaimed His Majesty the King at a ceremony outside Parliament House in Sydney at 12.30pm on Sunday.

However, the decision to make public transport free isn’t just limited to residents coming to Sydney for the ceremony.

Anyone, anywhere in NSW, can travel for free all day on Sundays, until midnight.

“All public transport will be free tomorrow so people can travel to Sydney to witness His Majesty the King’s historic proclamation,” Perrottet said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.”

The ceremony includes a 21-gun salute from Government House, the Australian Defense Force Guard and the involvement of the NSW Police Mounted Unit.

The NSW Police Force band will also perform the Royal and Australian National Anthems.

Sydney Opera House will be lit up for 10 days with an image of Queen Elizabeth II as Australians mourn her death

Before the ceremony begins, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley will receive formal advice from the Prime Minister and ministers that King Charles III be proclaimed King of Australia.

“As our state and nation, and the Commonwealth of Nations, continue to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, it is fitting that we celebrate the accession of His Majesty King Charles the Third,” Perrottet said in a statement.

“The NSW Proclamation Ceremony is an opportunity for people to be part of a historic moment for our state.”

The statue of the Queen will be lit up on the sails of the Sydney Opera House every evening during the entire 10-day mourning period.