Queen’s corgis will live with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have said they will care for two of the Queen’s beloved corgis after her death.

Muick and Sandy, who will now be adopted by the Queen’s third son and Mrs Ferguson, were gifted to the late Queen after Prince Philip’s death.

Tonight, the spokesperson for the Duke of York confirmed that the two dogs will live at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the divorced couple resides.

Until now, the fate of the beloved corgis had remained a mystery, although many predicted that Prince Andrew, often referred to as the Queen’s “favorite” son, and his daughter Princess Beatrice would take care of the pets.

The couple was believed to have walked the dogs in the months leading up to the Queen’s death.

The late Her Majesty the Queen owned more than 30 of the gritty, short-legged dogs during her reign, but had resisted adopting new dogs in recent years because she didn’t want to leave the dogs behind after her death.

Muick, pronounced Mick, joined the royal family in early 2021 along with a so-called “dorgi,” a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, named Fergus.

The royal pets will now live with Sarah Ferguson (pictured) and her ex-husband the Duke of York at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Muick was named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate, where the Queen died on Thursday. Fergus was named after the monarch’s uncle who was killed in action during the First World War.

Fergus died after just five months and was later replaced by a new corgi named Sandy, as a 95th birthday present from Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

During the arrival of the new corgis, Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser, said, “I was afraid they would get under the Queen’s feet, but they’ve turned out to be a godsend.

“They are beautiful and very nice, and the Queen often takes long walks with them in Home Park.”

Muick and Sandy will soon be settling into their new home at Royal Lodge (pictured) in Windsor with the Duke and Duchess of York

However, it still remains unclear what will happen to the late Queen’s last remaining dorgi, but they are expected to join Muick and Sandy at Royal Lodge as the canine friends are used to each other’s company.

If Candy doesn’t go to the Duke and Duchess of York, Candy will likely be given to a staff member.

Another of the Monarch’s dogs, Lissy, whose pedigree name is Wolferton Drama, and is the current champion of the Kennel Club’s Cocker Spaniel hunting dog, has not yet been decided.

Named after the late Queen, the spaniel currently lives with her trainer Ian Openshaw.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was greeted by corgi enthusiasts in Edmonton, Canada, in 2005. The Queen had 30 corgis during her long reign of 70 years

A decision about her future is expected to be made by King Charles in the coming weeks.

The late Queen received her first corgi, named Susan, for her 18th birthday from her late father King George VI. Ten generations of her corgis then descended from Susan.

Her dogs got the royal treatment with their own rooms with raised wicker baskets and meals of beef, chick, rabbit, liver, cabbage and rice prepared by a chef every night.

Sometimes the queen herself made the dog’s meals.

However, her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, is said to have “abhorred” the dogs’ barking.

In 1989, it was reported that an animal behavior expert was called in to cure the corgis of their habit of biting members of the royal family.

However, two years later, the queen tried to break up a corgi fight and needed three stitches after being bitten in her left hand.