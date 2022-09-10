Queen’s coffin to be taken from Balmoral to Edinburgh on route through the Aberdeenshire countryside

<!–

The Balmoral staff pay their last respects to the Queen before being transported to Edinburgh tomorrow, traveling through the countryside where she spent time with her family.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at her Aberdeenshire residence, will arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse tomorrow for a service at St Giles Cathedral on Monday.

She will then be in the state for 24 hours before being transported to London on Tuesday, probably by plane.

The late Prince is thought to leave Balmoral tomorrow at 10am in a car taking her through Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, with thousands of people expected to catch a glimpse of the procession.

After leaving Balmoral around 10am tomorrow, the Queen’s coffin will travel to Aberdeen before being taken to the Scottish capital

Balmoral staff (pictured) pay their last respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at her beloved Scottish residence

The car drives through her beloved Aberdeenshire countryside, passing along the banks of the River Dee and Crathie Kirk, where the Queen worshiped during her stay in Scotland, before reaching Ballater where he could stop for a brief ceremony, according to the report. Press and journal.

The village has strong links with the Royals, with the family visiting regularly since the time of Queen Victoria.

From there, she’s ridden by Aboyne, Kincardine O’Neil, Banchory, Crathes and Peterculter before entering Aberdeen, where yellow ‘no wait’ cones are already lined up along the streets.

As the procession leaves the city on the Great Southern Road, she makes one last trip across the King VI Bridge, named after her beloved father.

Crossing the River Dee, the bridge was opened on December 10, 1941 by the Queen Mother in the presence of her husband King George VI.

On the way to the capital, the car will also pass through the cities of Dundee and Perth before passing through Fife and across the Firth of Forth.

The Queen spent her last months in her Scottish residence Balmoral. Her coffin will travel through her beloved Aberdeenshire countryside as it is brought to Edinburgh

When her coffin arrives in Edinburgh, it will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before a service is held at St Giles’ Cathedral on Tuesday.

The car will cross the water at either the Queensferry Crossing, which Queen Elizabeth opened on September 4, 2017, or the adjacent Forth Road Bridge, which she opened fifty-three years earlier in the day.

When she arrives in Edinburgh, her coffin is taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Her Majesty the Queen’s official residence in Scotland.

On Monday, a procession will move up the Royal Mile to St. Gilles Cathedral, where a Vigil of the Princes is expected to take place with members of the Royal Family.

The public may get a chance to pass by her coffin and pay their respects as she lies in state and she will travel to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for her state funeral.