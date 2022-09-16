Queen’s coffin will be carried on 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 sailors to Westminster Abbey

The Queen’s coffin will be carried during the procession to Westminster Abbey on a 123-year-old gun carriage drawn by 98 Royal Navy seamen in a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria’s funeral.

On the day of Victoria’s funeral in 1901, her coffin was to be carried on the carriage through the streets of Windsor, but in the bitter cold of that February day, the horses that were about to pull him panicked and straightened, threatening to fall. box of the carriage.

Captain Prince Louis of Battenberg – the future First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy – intervened and suggested to the new monarch, Edward VII, that the senior service intervene.

Once this was agreed, the horses were untied and makeshift ropes were attached to the gun carriage, which weighs 3,000 kg (2.5 tons), and the crew of sailors were called in to ensure the coffin was transported safely for the rest of the way.

Just nine years later, at Edward VII’s funeral, the new routine was enshrined as a tradition that has been followed at all state funerals since those of Kings George V and VI, Sir Winston Churchill and Lord Louis Mountbatten – Capt. Prince Louis of Battenberg.

More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines are undergoing final preparations for their pivotal role in the Queen's funeral after days of intense training. At HMS Collingwood in Fareham they are training to practice drilling, marching and especially pulling the weapon car which is only being used for the seventh time.

Today, the weapon car is stored under ambient controlled conditions at a temperature between 16 and 20C and a humidity between 40 and 70 percent to prevent it from drying out and becoming brittle and to prevent mold growth.

It was built at the Royal Gun Factory at the Royal Arsenal in Woolwich to carry the then standard Army light field gun, the breech loaded 12-pound, but was converted into a ceremonial gun carriage by fitting a catafalque – a raised platform with horizontal rollers for moving the box.

The gun mount is stored at HMS Excellent on Whale Island in Portsmouth, where maintenance is the responsibility of the custodian, Lieutenant Commander Paul ‘Ronnie’ Barker.

He said: ‘The coach lives in a climate controlled room in HMS Excellent so we try to keep it at a constant temperature and weekly I go in and turn the wheels a quarter turn to prevent them from ovoiding due to gravity and a lot of polish.

“In preparation for this event, we increased that polish 10 times – if you look at the gun carriage, the barrel itself isn’t chrome-plated, that’s years and years of polishing and a lot of elbow grease.

“I tend to get mad when I see a new scratch, so I’ve probably crawled over every part of it in the past four or five years.”

He added: “I will be immensely proud of the day, it is something that has been prepared for this occasion for many, many years and it is a great honor to be part of the back room crew knowing the carriage will perform to the highest standard along with the sailors who will be pulling the queen on her last voyage.’

Stephen Prince, head of the Naval Historical Branch, which advises the funeral planners, said the naval planners were keen to follow the traditions of state funerals.

He added: “We’re advising on what’s been done before, not necessarily as a constraint, but just so we know where we’re starting, so it’s not a silent process, but you want to have a good idea of ​​where you’re coming from.” . .’

Prince said the Queen was closely associated with the Navy, adding: “It would be very difficult to find anyone with closer ties to the Royal Navy as the Queen is the daughter of a naval officer and she is married to a naval officer. and two of her sons then serve as naval officers.

“So apart from the inevitability of the monarchy, there is such a strong family bond.”

At the funeral, the coach is pulled by a 98-strong team of sailors known as the Sovereign’s Guard, while 40 sailors march behind the coach to act as brakes.

Maintenance is commissioned by King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery based in Woolwich, with work on the steering wheel and carriage being carried out by Mike Rowland and Son Wheelwrights and Coachbuilders of Colton, South Devon.

The carriage was last fully overhauled and refurbished in 1985 and the next major overhaul is expected shortly after the funeral.