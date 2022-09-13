Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace upon return to London

The late Queen Elizabeth’s casket was slowly wheeled through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, where her son and successor King Charles and her children, grandchildren and their husbands were due to meet – a historic gathering of the royal family in the final days of mourning before Monday. state funeral.

The flag-draped coffin was flown to London from Scotland in a Royal Air Force plane after standing overnight at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral. Some 33,000 people had gathered all night along the coffin in the Scottish capital to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday at her holiday home in Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96, plunging the nation into mourning for a monarch who had ruled for 70 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charles visited Northern Ireland to conduct mourning for the Queen. Political leaders in Belfast paid tribute to his mother’s efforts to reconcile the divided communities of the British-led province and urged him to follow her lead.

He then returned to London as the coffin was flown south.

Tens of thousands of people had turned up Monday to watch the procession of the coffin along Edinburgh’s historic Royal Mile after it was brought from Balmoral. On Monday evening, Charles, his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward attended a silent vigil in the cathedral.

Scotland says goodbye

The coffin was collected from St Giles on Tuesday afternoon and taken by hearse to Edinburgh airport, groups of people silent by the side of the road. It was accompanied by Princess Anne.

“It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her latest travels,” Anne said in a statement. “Witnessing the love and respect so many have shown on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

A group of carriers from the Royal Air Force carried the coffin on the transport plane. A guard of honor in kilts from the Royal Regiment of Scotland stood with fixed bayonets as a regimental orchestra played the national anthem as the plane started to taxi. Scotland thus bid farewell to the Queen.

The plane arrived at RAF Northolt outside London to be driven to Buckingham Palace, the main royal residence. Once again people lined the route through West London, some crawling under umbrellas as the rain poured down.

Crowds also gathered outside Buckingham Palace – the site of many memorable festivities during the Queen’s reign, from royal wedding celebrations to anniversaries.

On Wednesday, the coffin will be transported in a carriage as part of a large military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.

Members of the public will be allowed to walk by the coffin 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Reconciliation

In Northern Ireland, thousands of benefactors greeted Charles with handshakes, smiles and warm words as he passed lines of people crowding the streets outside Hillsborough Castle, the monarch’s official residence in the county.

But the visit was also fraught with political significance, given Britain’s historical record in Ireland and the more recent years of violence in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.

At a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle, Acting Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, paid a major tribute to the Queen.

“Queen Elizabeth was not a distant observer of the transformation and progression of relations on and between these islands,” said Maskey, a member of Sinn Fein, which is pursuing the reunification of Ireland.

“She has personally shown how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation,” he said.

Maskey, who was himself interned by authorities in the 1970s as a suspect in the Irish Republican Army, said Charles had already shown that he understood the importance of reconciliation and is committed to it.

“The challenge for all of us is to renew the work you and Queen Elizabeth have already done,” he said.

In 2011, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland since London’s independence nearly a century earlier.

Though a powerful symbol of the union, she made strong gestures of reconciliation for Britain’s bloody past in Ireland during the state visit, culminating in a speech expressing her regret over centuries of conflict.

A year after her visit to Ireland, the Queen, whose cousin Lord Louis Mountbatten was assassinated by the IRA in 1979, shook hands with former IRA commander and then Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness in Belfast.

It was a milestone in a peace process that largely ended three decades of violence between pro-British, largely Protestant factions and nationalists, mostly Catholics, who sought to reunite Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Addressing senior politicians at the castle, Charles said he is committed to the well-being of all people in Northern Ireland. He also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

“My mother saw Northern Ireland go through profound and historic changes. Through all these years she never stopped praying for the best times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose grief our family had felt, and for whom she had great affection and respect,” he said.

Charles up support

A new poll, meanwhile, showed that Charles has enjoyed a surge of support since he became king.

Now 63% think he will be a good king, up 24 percentage points since March, while 15% think he will do poorly, compared to 31% six months ago, the YouGov poll found.

Charles had a role for himself speaking out on issues from climate change to architecture, a sometimes controversial contrast to his mother, who hid her personal opinion during her reign.

Since he became king, he has repeatedly said that he would follow his mother’s example.

(REUTERS)