The Queen is expected to mourn the death of her devoted childhood friend Lady Myra Butter, who passed away last week.

Lady Butter, who is a… Descendant of Tsar Nicholas I of Russia and the poet Pushkin, died Friday at the age of 97. She died “peacefully” in London, the obituary said.

She was a close friend of the Queen all her life and was one of the many youngsters enlisted by Buckingham Palace to join the Princess in children’s activities, from swimming to escorting girls.

She previously described the monarch as having “a very good sense of humor that has continued throughout her life.”

Lady Butter made headlines earlier this year when she presented a Pushkin Medal to President Putin’s personal decree awarded to her by the Russian state.

She had received the award in recognition of her work by bringing together Russian and Scottish schoolchildren and encouraging written English in schools.

Born in Edinburgh in 1925, Lady Butter was born in Edinburgh in 1925 to Sir Harold Wernher, BT, and the great-great-granddaughter of Nicholas I, Countess Anastasia “Zia” Torby.

She was perhaps best known for being part of the Queen’s inner circle and also had a longstanding friendship with her cousin, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Speak with The Telegraph in 2021 she revealed how she met the Queen as a child: “[Buckingham Palace] They got a hold of some girls to be a part of it to make it more fun.

‘In the Guides and the Brownies it was a real medley, which was very tasty, some friends, friends of… [the family], and all the people in the royal stables, their children, they were gnomes and guides. Just a normal kind of suit really.’

And Lady Butter was also in the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides with the Queen, when it launched in 1937. The Queen was in the Kingfisher patrol, Lady Butter in Robin.

Lady Butter remained close to the Queen all her life and was also considered very close to Prince Philip

Lady Butter previously told DailyMail about the experience and revealed: It was a lot of fun. We learned to make Morse code and tie knots.’

She also recalled listening to Edward VIII’s abdication broadcast on the radio and saying, ‘I thought it was the end of the world.

‘We don’t have a king, what’s going to happen now?’

Lady Butter also often spoke about her life experiences with the Queen, previously revealing how she was only 14 when World War II broke out.

She said, “We were all St John’s cadets in my family: my sister joined and my mother was district president—she ran everything.

“I then went to the local civilian hospital as a probation nurse for two years and it was a good experience.

“I was even paid. We did things we never should have done after the war — tonsils, appendixes, that sort of thing,” she explained.

Lady Butter was one of several youngsters enlisted by Buckingham Palace to join the princess in various children’s activities, including swimming to girl guide (pictured, the Queen as girl guide)

And in 2020 she said to Tatler: “[For our] social life, we had a few concerts and the local 82nd Airborne Division was stationed near us, so we got to know them, and the local air force showed up.

“But really, the only place where anything was going on was Windsor Castle, because that’s where the Girls’ Brigade was stationed and their parties were a highlight; if you were lucky enough to be asked one you really had a great time.

“Everyone came up and everyone danced their heads off. A lot happened because I think you would have gone mad if you hadn’t had fun.’

The monarch later attended her wedding to the late Major David Butter at Westminster in 1946, with the couple having five children together.

Lady Butter, pictured with Prince Edward and Prince Philip, also had a close friendship with the Duke of Edinburgh

In 2017, Lady Butter spoke of Prince Philip’s retirement, telling the Mail: ‘He always said very openly, ‘I’m past my sell-by date’.

He would never do it for the Queen’s 90th birthday last year – he would always be there for her before that. [But] we all felt this was the time.’

And last year she opened up about the Queen’s grief for her husband Prince Philip, telling ITV that his devotion to his duty meant ‘no one could have done that job’ as he had.

She said, ‘There is no one, in my mind, who could have done that job. No one. Dedicated, and very intelligent and youthful.’

She provided insight into the queen’s grief, saying that the duke was “the queen’s world” and that she would be “lost” without her husband.

In March, The times revealed that Lady Butter had “with great regret” returned a medal awarded to her by the Russian state during the war in Ukraine.

In a letter to the consul, Andrey Yakovlev, Butter said: ‘I considered the medal such an honor when it came to Scotland in better times. We have always felt our deep roots with our ancestors in Russia and the great friendships we have developed over the years. However, it is unbearable to witness the terrible suffering that is now taking place. Everyone just wants to live in a peaceful world and we can only pray that the war will end as soon as possible.”

Lady Butter’s death comes after the Queen has lost several close friends over the past 12 months.

Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, who had been the Queen’s Lady of Bedchamber since 1987 and accompanied the Queen on her way to her Diamond Jubilee service in 2012, died four days after Christmas at the age of 90.

Meanwhile, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, turned 101 in December 2021.

At the time, a royal source told The Telegraph: ‘It has not been a good year for the Queen – the loss of her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham.

“They were dear friends who supported the Queen in official duties. Unfortunately, a sad consequence of a long life is that you have to say goodbye to many people you care about.’