Queen will receive Boris Johnson and next prime minister next Tuesday at Balmoral

The Queen will not be able to travel to London next Tuesday to receive Boris Johnson and his successor at Buckingham Palace, royal officials have confirmed today, as they said politicians will visit her in Balmoral instead.

Palace aid workers revealed that the 96-year-old monarch will host Johnson along with Liz Truss of Rishi Sunak at her residence in the Scottish Highlands, where she is on her traditional summer vacation.

The Queen traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, but Johnson and the new Conservative leader, who will be asked to form a government, will travel to Balmoral instead.

The ceremony on September 6 marks the first time a prime minister has officially resigned or been appointed outside Buckingham Palace during Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, who has faced ongoing mobility issues.

The decision to hold the meeting in Scotland rather than London or Windsor Castle would now have been taken to provide certainty to Mr Johnson’s diary. Royal employees want to avoid having to make alternative arrangements at the last minute if the Queen were to struggle with mobility problems next week.

The photo shows the Queen arriving on July 21 for her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle – the last time she was photographed

The Queen will leave Windsor Castle on July 21 to head to her Balmoral estate in Scotland for her summer holiday

There is precedent for a prime minister appointed outside Buckingham Palace more than a century ago, with King Edward VII in Biarritz when Herbert Henry Asquith succeeded Henry Campbell-Bannerman.

This meant that in 1908 Mr. Asquith, often referred to as HH, had to travel to the seaside resort on the French Basque coast for official kissing hands with the monarch.

The winner of the contest to succeed Johnson as prime minister will be announced next Monday.

The Sun reported last weekend that the Prince of Wales regularly visits in the morning to see his mother as she continues to struggle with her mobility, with the unscheduled visits considered highly unusual.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the monarch’s health.

The Queen welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Buckingham Palace in London in July 2019 after being elected

The Queen will not travel to London to receive Mr Johnson along with Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak (pictured together on July 25)

Balmoral Castle, where the Queen will receive Boris Johnson and the new Prime Minister next Tuesday

During her platinum anniversary celebrations, the Queen traveled to Buckingham Palace only twice, first for her Trooping the Color balcony performance and then for a post-pageant finale.

She spends most of her time in Windsor Castle, 22 miles from central London, where she lives during the pandemic and while major renovations are underway at Buckingham Palace, and for her comfort.

As head of state, it is the duty of the queen to appoint the prime minister who heads her majesty’s government.

The Royal Encyclopedia states that the appointment of a prime minister is “one of the sovereign’s few remaining personal prerogatives.”

The monarch does not act on advice, nor does he need to consult with anyone before calling on the leader with an overall majority of seats in the House of Commons to form a government.