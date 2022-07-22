Queen will NOT attend Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham next week

The Queen will not attend the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next week, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Instead, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will attend the official start of the games from Her Majesty, who is patroness of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and head of the Commonwealth.

The decision will be a blow to the long-reigning monarch, who has always kept the Commonwealth Games close to her heart and attended the last time they were held in the UK in 2014.

It comes as the 96-year-old has stepped back from attending a number of events in an official capacity in recent months as she deals with ‘mobility issues’.

However she attended her platinum anniversary parties in early June and continued to perform her royal duties this week, despite the blistering heat wave that gripped the country.

Her Majesty has missed only a handful of events related to the games over the past seven decades. Here she is pictured at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace last October

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to organisers, as the Daily Mail reported last month that she was not expected to attend and with plans for her eldest son to replace her.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will open the games for the third time in Birmingham on 28 July, aided by the Earl and Countess of Wessex – Prince Edward is deputy patron of the CGF.

Prince Charles previously opened the games in Her Majesty’s place when they were held in India in 2010 and Australia in 2018.

Her Majesty previously opened matches in Canada (1978 and 1994), Scotland (1986 and 2014), England (2002) and Australia (2006).

Her late husband, Prince Philip, was a strong supporter of the games, opening them in Australia (1962 and 1982), Jamaica (1966), New Zealand (1974), Scotland (1970) and Wales (1958).

This year’s games are expected to see a huge turnout from members of the royal family while being held domestically.

Prince Charles will attend the opening ceremony in Birmingham in place of Her Majesty. Here she is pictured with him waving to adoring crowds in The Mall during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June

The likes of Prince William and his wife Kate, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne will all be attending events over the course of the 12 days.

The games, with participants from 72 Commonwealth countries in 20 sports, will end on Monday, August 8 with a speech by Prince Edward at the closing ceremony.

The monarch went to her official residence in Balmoral yesterday after performing her royal duties at Windsor Castle earlier this week.

Despite the blistering heat, which hit parts of the country with temperatures above 40C, she went on to welcome new US Ambassador Jane Hartley to a virtual audience.

She was seen looking out of a car window as a police convoy diverted her vehicle from Windsor Castle for the flight to Scotland on Thursday.

Her Majesty usually spends her summer holidays in the castle, which in recent years has been equipped with a number of modifications that have made it more accessible and wheelchair-friendly.

The castle was bought by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852 for £32,000 and has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family ever since. She usually arrives at the estate in mid-July.

The Queen is known to keep the Commonwealth Games very close to her heart. Here she is pictured getting the ribbon tangled in the hair of Debbie Brill of Canada as she presents her with the gold medal for the high jump at Meadowbank Stadium, during the British Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in 1970

The Queen will be at the estate when the games start on July 28, and it is thought the journey to Birmingham from the highlands would be too strenuous.

The Alexander Stadium ceremony is expected to be watched by 1 billion people worldwide.

Despite her mobility issues, she managed to join her three heirs – son, Prince Charles, grandson, Prince William and great-grandson, Prince George – on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for her platinum anniversary celebrations.

But she was absent for much of the extended Bank Holiday weekend, having found the first day enjoyable but exhausting, and acknowledged this in a thank you, but said her “heart” had been to the benefactors.