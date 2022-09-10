Queen will be buried in private St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on September 19

On Monday, September 19, following her funeral at Westminster Abbey, a commitment ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II will take place in Windsor.

The ceremony for the late Queen, who passed away on Thursday, will take place in St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

King Charles III, accompanied by prominent members of the royal family, is expected to participate in the procession in the Quadrangle of the castle before the coffin enters the chapel for the service.

Before the service, many people are expected to travel to the city to pay their respects and mourn the late Queen. People are advised to pay floral tributes at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk.

Thames Valley Police will provide further advice on travel to Windsor and inform the public of any road closures that will take place in the run-up to the attack and on the day.

During the period of national mourning, the police presence in the town of Berkshire has been stepped up and a number of security measures have been taken.

This includes a visible increase in the number of police horses being used, as well as armed officers and street investigations involving canine units.

Police will also place more Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and CCTV in the area, as well as a number of undercover police protections.

The Royal Family regularly uses the Chapel of Saint George for weddings, baptisms and funerals.

Prince Philip’s funeral took place in St George’s Chapel last April, where the Queen sat harrowingly alone in the chapel after urging to follow the rules all Britons had to abide by during the Covid-19 pandemic

Here, Queen Elizabeth II is depicted standing at the tomb of her father King George VI after his coffin was lowered through the floor of St George’s Chapel

On February 6, 1952, the Queen’s father, King George VI, was buried in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel after his own engagement ceremony.

Her Majesty’s last tribute to her father was the dropping of a handful of soil she had collected from Frogmore in Windsor onto his coffin.

Before the ceremony, Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim De Meyer, Strategic Commander for the Force’s Response to Her Majesty’s death, said: “At this very sad time, we understand that many people want to come to Windsor to pay their respects to Her Majesty, especially as we draw closer to the day of her funeral and engagement ceremony.

Thames Valley Police have a long history of monitoring important royal events, including in recent years the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the funeral of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Visitors to Windsor will see a larger than usual police presence in the city as we work to ensure everyone can safely pay their respects and several security measures have been put in place.

“Our thoughts remain with the royal family.”

The chief of police advised anyone with concerns or questions to speak to officers in Windsor.

Tomorrow morning the Queen’s coffin, which is in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, will be driven by hearse to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

On Monday the coffin will be taken to Saint Gilles Cathedral where it will remain until Tuesday. After lying in state for 24 hours, the coffin is flown to RAF Northolt and taken by road to Buckingham Palace.

After leaving Balmoral around 10am tomorrow, the Queen’s coffin will travel to Aberdeen before being taken to the Scottish capital

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “gripping” trip would give the public an opportunity to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

Benefactors are expected to gather along the route the procession will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.

The procession first heads to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected to arrive around 10:12 AM.

It is then expected in Aberdeen about an hour later, with tributes expected in the city’s Duthie Park.

When her coffin arrives in Edinburgh, it will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Her Majesty The Queen’s official residence in Scotland, before a service is held at St Giles’ Cathedral on Tuesday.

Traveling south along the A90 it will arrive in Dundee at approximately 2pm.

In Edinburgh, Mrs Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it passes the Scottish Parliament.

From there it will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it will stay the night.

Transport bosses said an “unprecedented” amount of preparation and planning had gone into plotting the route, which will mark the start of the Queen’s final journey.

Mrs Sturgeon stated: ‘Her Majesty’s death at Balmoral Castle means that Scotland has lost one of its most devoted and beloved servants.

“The sadness we have seen around the world is deep and deeply moving. It will be especially poignant to watch Her Majesty’s coffin begin its journey from her home in Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

“This is an opportunity for people to come together publicly and mark the shared loss of our country.”